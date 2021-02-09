More News:

February 09, 2021

Giant unveils plan for new supermarket in Northeast Philly

Construction expected to begin in March, company says

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Grocery Stores
Giant Northeast Philly Courtesy/The Giant Company

Giant's fifth market in Philadelphia will be located at Cottman Avenue and Bustleton Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia. The store is expected to open in the second half of 2021.

The Giant Company plans to construct a new store in Northeast Philadelphia in 2021, adding its fifth location within the city.

The Carlisle-based supermarket chain announced Tuesday that it will build the 67,000-square-foot market on Cottman Avenue at the corner of Bustleton Avenue.

The new store will include a beer and wine eatery, expanded plant-based offerings, made-to-order meals and Giant Direct grocery pickup.

"Featuring a new look and the very best of the Giant brand, once completed, our new Cottman Avenue store will serve as a bold sign of our commitment to the city, bringing along hundreds of new jobs all while increasing access to great-tasting and affordable food, inspiring meal solutions and time-saving grocery conveniences to the families counting on us," said Nicholas Bertram, president of the Giant Company.

Giant has rapidly expanded in Philadelphia over the past few years, adding small-format Giant Heirloom stores in South Philadelphia, Northern Liberties and University City. The company has an existing supermarket on Grant Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia, a few miles north of the planned new location.

Construction is expected to begin in March, with an opening anticipated before the end of the year.

"With its diverse neighborhoods, people and undeniable passion for food, there's no place quite like Philadelphia, and that's exactly why The Giant Company continues to invest in new stores across the city," Bertram said.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Grocery Stores Philadelphia Northeast Philadelphia Supermarkets

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Inside the downfall that led to Carson Wentz’s likely exit from Eagles
112_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Carson_Wentz_KateFrese.jpg

Prevention

Inside Camden County’s mega-vaccination clinic
camden county COVID-19 vaccine

Crime

NJ decriminalizes 'magic' mushroom possession, reduces jail time
20621magic-mushrooms-nj.jpg

Eagles

None of this Carson Wentz-Eagles drama makes any sense
1510922_Eagles_Lions__Carson_Wentz_Kate_Frese.jpg

TV

Four Seasons Total Landscaping unveils new merchandise after Super Bowl ad
Four Seasons Total Landscaping

Festivals

Founders Philly Freeze-Out in Manayunk returns Valentine's Day weekend
Founders Philly Freeze-Out

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Warwick Unit 1504

FOR SALE! The Warwick: Beautifully appointed and spacious 3 bed, 3 bath showcasing 270 degree city views. Features light-filled rooms, coffered ceilings and city views to the north, south and east.1,878 sqft | $1,075,000
Limited - Allan Domb - The Carlyle Unit 602

FOR RENT! The Carlyle: 2 bed, 3 bath offering old world charm with modern finishes and large windows. Kitchen boasts white shaker cabinets, gray quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a tile floor. 1,367 sqft | $2,890/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved