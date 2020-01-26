More Sports:

January 26, 2020

Report: Kobe Bryant dies in California helicopter crash

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Kobe Bryant lower merion jersey Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports

A replica of Kobe Bryant's Lower Merion High School jersey – the NBA great seen above in a file photo from 2018 – which had been stolen from a display at the school, has been returned by a collector in China who had bought the item online for more than $2,000.

Anyone on Twitter Sunday afternoon saw the bone-chilling news — that according to TMZ, NBA all-time great Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash. 

The news was corroborated by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski minutes later.

TMZ had pictures of the crash on its website within minutes of it posting, with social media outcries hoping the report is false following at a fevered pitch.

From the TMZ report:

Kobe Bryant died in a helicoper crash in Calabasas Sunday morning TMZ Sports has confirmed.  
Kobe was traveling with at least 3 other people in his private helicopter when it went down. A fire broke out. Emergency personnel responded, but nobody on board survived.

Five people are confirmed dead. We're told Vanessa Bryant was not among those on board. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Kobe has famously used a helicopter to travel for years — dating back to when he played for the Lakers. He was known for commuting from Newport Beach, CA to the STAPLES Center in DTLA in his Sikorsky S-76 chopper. KB is survived by his wife Vanessa, and their four daughters — Gianna, Natalia and Bianca and their newborn Capri. [TMZ]

With tragic tributes streaming in, Bryant's death comes as an absolute shock. He perished with four others. 

Bryant is among the greatest NBA players ever, and was surpassed last night by LeBron James for third on the all time scoring list. Bryant tweeted congratulations to James after the game, about 16 hours ago.

Bryant is also well known to locals, hailing from Lower Merion where he played his high school basketball before being drafted in 1996 straight out of the main line.

He was 41-years-old.



Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

