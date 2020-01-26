Social media stunned by Kobe Bryant's tragic death

January 26, 2020
Kobe Bryant's shocking death in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, rocked the sports world Sunday. TMZ Sports first reported the helicopter crash and that the 41-year-old Bryant was one of five people killed in the accident.
Bryant, who was a star player at Lower Merion High School before being drafted directly into the NBA, was traveling in his private helicopter when it went down and a fire broke out, according to TMZ. Emergency personnel was called to the crash scene, but there were no survivors. The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Authorities in California will be holding a press conference soon to provide more information about the crash that killed Bryant. Watch it live below:
Fans, celebrities and athletes across all sports took to social media on Sunday to share their shock about the news and pay tribute to "The Black Mamba."
I’ve always wanted to be like you. Not only as a player but also as a person. You represent everything that is great about sports. #RIPKobe— Claude Giroux (@28CGiroux) January 26, 2020
Heartbroken. The world needs people like Kobe... devastating. Wow. #MambaMentality— Rhys Hoskins (@rhyshoskins) January 26, 2020
Rest In Peace Kobe Bryant - a sad day for all of sports - Kobe was a pioneer and legendary ambassador for the game of basketball . Thoughts and prayers go out to Kobe’s family . https://t.co/kn03JPIjzb— Jay Wright (@VUCoachJWright) January 26, 2020
Man I don’t even know where to start😭😭 I started playing ball because of KOBE after watching the 2010 finals. I had never watched ball before that and that finals was the turning point of my life. I WANTED TO BE LIKE KOBE. I’m so FREAKING SAD right now!!!!— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 26, 2020
RIP LEGEND
I’m stunned. Words can’t even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day.— Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 26, 2020
Nooooooooooo God please No!— DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020
Jeannine & I are absolutely shocked to hear of the loss of one of my favorite people & one of the best basketball minds in the history of the game! Our hearts & prayers to Vanessa & his girls. @kobebryant you were my biggest fan, but I was yours #RIPMAMBA @NBA @espn @SLAMonline pic.twitter.com/Ll0BD6VWgr— TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) January 26, 2020
This is not real right now— Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 26, 2020
Man, this HURTS‼️‼️😢😢😢#Kobe pic.twitter.com/egnO29er93— Penny Hardaway (@Iam1Cent) January 26, 2020
Hurting Today! Praying for the Family, Friends, and Fans of the Great @kobebryant— Mark Jackson (@MarkJackson13) January 26, 2020
God Bless!!!
Watching the news reports & my heart is so torn like many of the fans that r devastated over the news of the tragedy involving @kobebryant HEARTBREAKING !— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) January 26, 2020
Rip @kobebryant 😔 doesn’t feel real.... my heart goes out to his family and loved ones 🦋 pic.twitter.com/0qQeBtsz6U— Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) January 26, 2020
Beyond devastated... my big brother... I can’t, I just can’t believe it— Pau Gasol (@paugasol) January 26, 2020
🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 this is so sad! RIP💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/5ykf0drVSG— Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) January 26, 2020
My heart and prayers go out to the Bryant family and the passengers’ families on this sad day.— Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) January 26, 2020
The impact Kobe had on the world cannot be expressed in words. RIP to a legend and a friend... 🙏🏼
We miss you already Kobe ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020
This news is killing me today... My childhood hero gone too soon. Better believe I got him!! RIP MAMBA #EpicSh*t pic.twitter.com/DNFAMD18N4— Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) January 26, 2020
Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete. pic.twitter.com/9EZuwk8wrV— Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) January 26, 2020