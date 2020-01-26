More News:

January 26, 2020

Social media stunned by Kobe Bryant's tragic death

Athletes and fans react to the news that the Lower Merion native and Los Angeles Lakers star was killing in a helicopter crash in California

By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
NBA Kobe Bryant
Former Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant seated with his daughter Natalia attend the Lakers game against the Dallas Mavericks in Los Angeles on Dec. 29, 2019. Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Jan. 26, 2020.

Kobe Bryant's shocking death in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, rocked the sports world Sunday. TMZ Sports first reported the helicopter crash and that the 41-year-old Bryant was one of five people killed in the accident. 

Bryant, who was a star player at Lower Merion High School before being drafted directly into the NBA,  was traveling in his private helicopter when it went down and a fire broke out, according to TMZ. Emergency personnel was called to the crash scene, but there were no survivors. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Authorities in California will be holding a press conference soon to provide more information about the crash that killed Bryant. Watch it live below:

Fans, celebrities and athletes across all sports took to social media on Sunday to share their shock about the news and pay tribute to "The Black Mamba."



















Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

