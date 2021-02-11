More News:

February 11, 2021

Montgomery County D.A. investigating police shooting that killed sword-wielding man

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Police Shootings
Pennsburg Police Shooting Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Trey Bartholomew, of Pennsburg, was fatally shot by Upper Perk police Tuesday after he allegedly charged at a police officer with a 'samurai-type sword,' authorities say.

Upper Perk police fatally shot a man who they said charged at an officer with a sword Tuesday night.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office is investigating the shooting in accordance with its protocols on police-involved shootings,  D.A. Kevin Steele said Wednesday. Officials have not released the names of the officers involved. 

Upper Perk police arrived at Eighth Street and Long Alley in Pennsburg around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in response to a call about an armed man who was threatening to harm other people, Steele said. Police said they found Trey Bartholomew holding a "samurai-type sword" when they arrived. 

Bartholomew, 27, of Pennsburg, charged at an officer who arrived with his police car's siren and lights activated, investigators said. Police opened fire in response, Steel said. Neighbors reported hearing three gunshots.

Police immediately began providing first aid, but the Bartholomew died at the scene, Steele said. A sword was recovered by the body.

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Police Shootings Montgomery County Police Upper Perkiomen Pennsburg Swords Pennsylvania

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Pros/cons of trading Wentz, his preferred destination and who's to blame
2_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Carson_Wentz_KateFrese.jpg

Health Stories

Philly Pretzel Factory CEO wondered if he'd 'never be back to normal' after monthslong COVID-19 battle
Dan DiZio Philly Pretzel Factory 2

Higher Education

St. Joe's, USciences to explore merger of two Philly universities
St. Joe's USciences

Eagles

Inside the downfall that led to Carson Wentz’s likely exit from Eagles
112_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Carson_Wentz_KateFrese.jpg

Photography

South Philly native makes history with Billie Eilish photoshoot for Vanity Fair cover
Billie Eilish vanity fair

Food & Drink

Independence Beer Garden becomes The Cabin this winter
The Cabin at Independence Beer Garden

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Warwick Unit 1504

FOR SALE! The Warwick: Beautifully appointed and spacious 3 bed, 3 bath showcasing 270 degree city views. Features light-filled rooms, coffered ceilings and city views to the north, south and east.1,878 sqft | $1,075,000
Limited - Allan Domb - The Carlyle Unit 602

FOR RENT! The Carlyle: 2 bed, 3 bath offering old world charm with modern finishes and large windows. Kitchen boasts white shaker cabinets, gray quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a tile floor. 1,367 sqft | $2,890/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved