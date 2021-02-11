Montgomery County D.A. investigating police shooting that killed sword-wielding man

Upper Perk police fatally shot a man who they said charged at an officer with a sword Tuesday night.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office is investigating the shooting in accordance with its protocols on police-involved shootings, D.A. Kevin Steele said Wednesday. Officials have not released the names of the officers involved.

Upper Perk police arrived at Eighth Street and Long Alley in Pennsburg around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in response to a call about an armed man who was threatening to harm other people, Steele said. Police said they found Trey Bartholomew holding a "samurai-type sword" when they arrived.

Bartholomew, 27, of Pennsburg, charged at an officer who arrived with his police car's siren and lights activated, investigators said. Police opened fire in response, Steel said. Neighbors reported hearing three gunshots.

Police immediately began providing first aid, but the Bartholomew died at the scene, Steele said. A sword was recovered by the body.