June 03, 2020

Severe thunderstorms, damaging winds forecast across Philly region

National Weather Service issues warning across Delaware Valley

By Michael Tanenbaum
Severe thunderstorms and powerful winds are expected across the Philadelphia region on Wednesday afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, urging residents to take immediate shelter.

The Philadelphia region has been hammered by severe storms on Wednesday, with damaging winds sweeping through the Delaware Valley.

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly described the storms as an "extremely dangerous situation," warning that wind gusts have been reported as strong as 83 mph in Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

A line of showers and heavy thunderstorms crossed the I-95 corridor between 12-1 p.m., resulting in about 1,730 power outages that have affected more than 320,000 households in the region, according to PECO's outage map

Residents in the area are urged to seek shelter. A severe thunderstorm watch will remain in place until 3 p.m.

"The primary hazard with any severe storms is expected to be damaging winds, though some severe hail is possible," the NWS said. "Heavy rain may be possible with some of the storms this afternoon and evening, this could lead to localized flooding especially in areas of poor drainage."

Temperatures are expected to climb into the 80s and 90s with humid conditions.

Weaker storms could return later in the afternoon and evening.

Here's a look at the forecast through the weekend:

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Some storms could be severe, with large hail and damaging winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. At night, showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1 a.m., then a slight chance of thunderstorms after 4 a.m. Some storms could be severe, with large hail and damaging winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. At night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: A slight chance of showers before 11 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. At night, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., then a slight chance of showers after 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: A chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 40%. At night, partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80. At night, mostly clear, with a low around 60.

