PHL adds 40 new routes, including international flights, as COVID restrictions ease

Philadelphia International Airport has announced the addition of 40 more routes ahead of the summer season.

Some flights are coming back after a pandemic-induced hiatus, while others are brand new, the airport says. More than 25 domestic flights were added, including routes to Dallas-Fort Worth, Las Vegas and Seattle.

"After a year of quarantine staycations, many are making travel reservations to visit family and friends and locations with sun, sand and outdoor recreation activities, or planning their itineraries for when they are ready to travel again," a press release from the airport stated.

PHL is also adding 14 international flights to locations like London, Frankfurt and Doha. American Airlines will start service to Amsterdam Airport Schiphol on May 5 and L.F. Wade International Airport in Bermuda on June 5.

This all comes following the announcement that vaccinated Americans will likely be able to travel to Europe this summer.

Lately, TSA is seeing more passengers pass through airports across the country. This year on May 4, more than 1.13 million people passed through TSA security checkpoints, up from 130,601 during the early stages of the pandemic in 2020.



Numbers are still lower than pre-pandemic travel, when more than 2.1 million people passed through security at this time of year. Operational capacity at the airport reached 60% in April, officials said.

Here are the airlines that are adding travel routes this month:

American Airlines:

Daytona Beach (DAB)

Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Fla. (VPS)

Key West (EYW)

Panama City, Fla. (ECP)

Des Moines (DSM)

Baltimore (BWI)

Martha’s Vineyard Airport (MVY)

Nantucket Memorial Airport (ACK)

Traverse City, Mich. (TVC)

Bozeman, Mont. (BZN)

New York City (LGA)

Omaha (OMA)

Columbia, S.C. (CAE)

Hilton Head (HHH)

Memphis (MEM)

Austin (AUS)

Salt Lake City (SLC)

Charlottesville, Va. (CHO)

Newport News/Williamsburg, Va. (PHF)

Seattle (SEA)

Charleston, W. Va. (CRW)

St. George's, Bermuda (BDA)

Montreal (YUL)

Toronto (YYZ)

Santiago, Dominican Republic (STI)

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (SDQ)

Paris, France (CDG)

London (LHR)

Athens, Greece (ATH)

Dublin, Ireland (DUB)

Rome, Italy (FCO)

Amsterdam, Netherlands (AMS)

Barcelona (BCN)

Madrid (MAD)

British Airways:

London (LHR)

Delta:

Boston (BOS)

Cincinnati (CVG)

Raleigh-Durham, N.C. (RDU)

Frontier:

Portland, Maine (PWM)

Las Vegas (LAS)

Raleigh-Durham, N.C. (RDU)

Providence, R.I. (PVD)

Nashville (BNA)

Myrtle Beach (MYR)

Houston (IHA)

Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW)

JetBlue:

Boston (BOS)

Lufthansa:

Frankfurt (FRA)

Qatar:

Doha (DIA)

Southwest:

Dallas (DAL)

Houston (HOU)

Spirit:

Tampa (TPA)

Ft. Myers, Fla. (RSW)

New Orleans (MSY)

Detroit (DTW)

Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW)

Cancun, Mexico (CUN)

Sun Country:

Minneapolis−Saint Paul (MSP)

United:

San Francisco (SFO)