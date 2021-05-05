More Culture:

May 05, 2021

PHL adds 40 new routes, including international flights, as COVID restrictions ease

Some flights are coming back after a pandemic-induced hiatus, while others are brand new

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Travel Airlines
PHL New Routes Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia International Airport added more than three dozen routes ahead of the summer travel season to international and domestic locations.

Philadelphia International Airport has announced the addition of 40 more routes ahead of the summer season.

Some flights are coming back after a pandemic-induced hiatus, while others are brand new, the airport says. More than 25 domestic flights were added, including routes to Dallas-Fort Worth, Las Vegas and Seattle.

"After a year of quarantine staycations, many are making travel reservations to visit family and friends and locations with sun, sand and outdoor recreation activities, or planning their itineraries for when they are ready to travel again," a press release from the airport stated.

PHL is also adding 14 international flights to locations like London, Frankfurt and Doha. American Airlines will start service to Amsterdam Airport Schiphol on May 5 and L.F. Wade International Airport in Bermuda on June 5.

This all comes following the announcement that vaccinated Americans will likely be able to travel to Europe this summer.

Lately, TSA is seeing more passengers pass through airports across the country. This year on May 4, more than 1.13 million people passed through TSA security checkpoints, up from 130,601  during the early stages of the pandemic in 2020.

Numbers are still lower than pre-pandemic travel, when more than 2.1 million people passed through security at this time of year. Operational capacity at the airport reached 60% in April, officials said.

Here are the airlines that are adding travel routes this month:

American Airlines:

Daytona Beach (DAB)

Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Fla. (VPS)

Key West (EYW)

Panama City, Fla. (ECP)

Des Moines (DSM)

Baltimore (BWI)

Martha’s Vineyard Airport (MVY)

Nantucket Memorial Airport (ACK)

Traverse City, Mich. (TVC)

Bozeman, Mont. (BZN)

New York City (LGA)

Omaha (OMA)

Columbia, S.C. (CAE)

Hilton Head (HHH)

Memphis (MEM)

Austin (AUS)

Salt Lake City (SLC)

Charlottesville, Va. (CHO)

Newport News/Williamsburg, Va. (PHF)

Seattle (SEA)

Charleston, W. Va. (CRW)

St. George's, Bermuda (BDA)

Montreal (YUL)

Toronto (YYZ)

Santiago, Dominican Republic (STI)

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (SDQ)

Paris, France (CDG)

London (LHR)

Athens, Greece (ATH) 

Dublin, Ireland (DUB)

Rome, Italy (FCO) 

Amsterdam, Netherlands (AMS) 

Barcelona (BCN)

Madrid (MAD) 

British Airways:

London (LHR) 

Delta:

Boston (BOS) 

Cincinnati (CVG)

Raleigh-Durham, N.C. (RDU)

Frontier: 

Portland, Maine (PWM) 

Las Vegas (LAS)

Raleigh-Durham, N.C. (RDU)

Providence, R.I. (PVD)

Nashville (BNA) 

Myrtle Beach (MYR) 

Houston (IHA)

Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) 

JetBlue:

Boston (BOS)

Lufthansa:

Frankfurt (FRA)

Qatar:

Doha (DIA)

Southwest:

Dallas (DAL)

Houston (HOU)

Spirit:

Tampa (TPA)

Ft. Myers, Fla. (RSW) 

New Orleans (MSY)

Detroit (DTW)

Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW)

Cancun, Mexico (CUN) 

Sun Country:

Minneapolis−Saint Paul (MSP)

United:

San Francisco (SFO)

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Travel Airlines Philadelphia American Airlines Airlines Southwest Airlines United Airlines Travel Philadelphia International Airport Frontier Airlines

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles Day 2 draft grades: Landon Dickerson and Milton Williams
050121LandonDickerson

Healthy Eating

Taking fish oil supplements to improve heart health remains controversial
Fish oil controversy

Music

Meek Mill drops his version of Drake's 'Lemon Pepper Freestyle'
meek mill drake cover

Eagles

Watch: Howie Roseman and Eagles senior advisor appear to disagree over third-round pick
123020HowieRoseman

Government

New Jersey to end most COVID-19 restrictions ahead of Memorial Day
New Jersey COVID-19 restrictions

Food & Drink

Show mom you care with these Mother's Day treats
Mother's Day treats

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 237 S 18TH STREET #16BC

FOR SALE! Located directly on Rittenhouse Square in The Barclay Condominium, this stunning residence blends modern updates with restored original details. Two units that can be used separately or combined. 5,400 sqft | $4,075,000
Allan Domb - 224-30 W RITTENHOUSE SQUARE #602

FOR RENT! Spacious studio at The Dorchester on Rittenhouse Square! Enter into a foyer that leads to the generously-sized living and dining area that is filled with natural light thanks to an entire wall of oversized windows. 573 sqft | $1,450/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved