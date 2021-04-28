American Airlines to resume flights from Philly to 10 U.S. cities

With summer travel plans beginning to come into focus, American Airlines has set dates to resume flights from Philadelphia International Airport to 10 popular destinations across the United States.

Surveys released in recent weeks — from Travelocity to The Points Guy and Trip Advisor — show that as many as two-thirds of Americans are planning vacations some time between June and September.

To prepare for the summer rush, American Airlines, the largest carrier at PHL, announced the following routes will resume in the coming months:

Resuming June 3

•Yeager Airport (CRW), Charleston, W. Va., one flight per day

•Memphis International Airport (MEM), three flights per day

•Patrick Henry Field (PHF), Newport News/Williamsburg, Va., three flights per day

•Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), three flights per day

•Charlottesville–Albemarle Airport (CHO), Charlottesville, Va., two flights per day

•Nantucket Memorial Airport (ACK), one flight per day (summer seasonal, through September 8)

Resuming June 26

•Martha’s Vineyard Airport (MVY), one flight per week (summer seasonal, through September 4)

Resuming August 17

•Des Moines International Airport (DSM), one flight per day

•LaGuardia Airport (LGA), New York, N.Y., three flights per day

•Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI), three flights per day

"The routes American is resuming at PHL over the summer will provide our guests with the service they need to visit family and friends, enjoy outdoor recreational activities and, in some instances, make connections to other destinations," said Stephanie Wear, PHL director of air service development and cargo development. "We are thankful that American has recognized our passengers’ travel needs and reintroduced these destinations to the PHL roster. This is a positive step, and we look forward to more service returning to PHL over the remainder of the year."

As travelers solidify their plans, there's a growing expectation that the cheap fares of 2020 will start to climb again in the coming months, according to USA Today.

Those hoping to stick to a vacation budget are encouraged to book flights sooner than later, consider mid-week options and think about whether a late summer or early fall trip might help save money on travel.