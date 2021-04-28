More Events:

April 28, 2021

Amtrak offering half-off fares on select trips in celebration of 50th anniversary

Adult one-way coach and Acela business class tickets are eligible for the 50% discount this summer and fall

Travelers who are looking to take a trip on Amtrak this summer or fall can do so for as much as 50% off in celebration of the railroad service's 50th anniversary.

Adult fares for one-way coach and Acela business class trips across the country will be half-off through May 5, Amtrak said Wednesday. The discount is only valid for trips scheduled between June 2 and November 13.

As part of the special, fares will not exceed $50 for a single trip.

Acela business class tickets from Philadelphia to New York City will cost only $41. Acela business class tickets from Washington, D.C. to Philly are going for $46. Northeast Regional trains from Philly to New York City, as well as from Washington, D.C. to Philly, will cost only $19.

More information on the discounts offered by Amtrak is available on the company's website

The deal is not valid on Pennsylvanian and Keystone Service trains between Philly and Pittsburgh. No upgrades are permitted, and the half-off deal cannot be combined with any other discount offer.

When booking a trip, travelers can view trains based upon their capacity levels and find rides that are less crowded. If a train's occupancy exceeds one's comfort level, he or she can exchange their ticket without a fee.

All Amtrak customers and employees must wear a face mask when traveling and waiting in stations. Middle seats are prohibited on Amtrak trains, which have been outfitted with filtration systems that dispense fresh air every five minutes.

Riders are not encouraged to travel on Amtrak if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or when they are recommended by public health officials to self-quarantine.

As part of Amtrak's 50th anniversary, President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit 30th Street Station this Friday. A well-documented Amtrak rider between Wilmington and Washington, D.C. during his days in the U.S. Senate, Biden is expected to use the visit as an opportunity to make another push for his large-scale infrastructure and jobs plan. 

