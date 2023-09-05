More News:

September 05, 2023

PHL boasts one of the shortest wait times of any major US airport, says report

On average, it takes 9.2 minutes to get through security at Philadelphia International Airport, according to new data

John Paul Titlow
By John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff
Travel Airports
PHL airport wait time THOM CARROLL/for PhillyVoice

A recent study of average wait times at major U.S. airports found that Philadelphia International Airport has the fourth-lowest wait time. It takes the average PHL traveler just under 10 minutes to get through security.

It may not always feel like it, but Philly's airport has one of the most efficient travel experiences in the nation. A new study says that Philadelphia International Airport, out of 31 airports with high passenger volumes, ranks fourth in the shortest average wait time. 

Travelers departing Philly via PHL wait an average of 9.2 minutes to get through airport security, according to data compiled and analyzed by online travel guide PlanetWare. Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport has the shortest average wait time (5.1 minutes), and only Detroit and Phoenix boast shorter airport wait times than Philly. 

“The TSA team at PHL does a great job processing our passengers through the checkpoints quickly," PHL chief operating officer Keith Brune told the Philadelphia Business Journal. "Employing canine teams to check passengers during the busiest times helps keep lines moving and gets travelers on their way quickly and efficiently."

Over the last two years, PHL has been rolling out a new wait time tracking system at each of its terminals. Recently, the airport announced that it finished implementing the system in Terminals A West and A East after previously being launched in Terminals D and E. The PHL queue management system, which now covers half of the airport's terminals, is expected to be completed by next spring. 

The system uses a combination of video cameras and software to calculate the number of people who pass through a terminal's security checkpoint and roughly how long it takes the average traveler to get through the line. The resulting data illustrating the current average wait time is then displayed on digital screens throughout the airport and on the airport's website. PHL joins other airports like those in Orlando, Cincinnati, Dallas Fort-Worth and Denver in deploying such technology. 

While Philly air travelers tend to get to their gates relatively quickly, that doesn't mean their travel experiences are always headache-free. The same PlanetWare report also looked at flight departures, delays and cancellations and found that PHL ranked 215 out of 357 airports when it came to flights successfully departing on time. According to federal transportation data analyzed by PlanetWare, 80.6% of scheduled flights leave PHL on time. Airports in Honolulu, Salt Lake City and Seattle had the highest rates of on-time departures. 

John Paul Titlow

John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff

johnpaul@phillyvoice.com

Read more Travel Airports Philadelphia International Airport PHL

Videos

Featured

Limited - Cumberland Valley - Uprise FEstival 13

Find vibrant Fall festivals and more in Cumberland Valley
Limited - AIDSWALKPHillyMain

AIDS Walk Philly 5K to raise emergency funds for those living with HIV

Just In

Must Read

Weather

3 people drowned at Jersey Shore as rip currents created dangerous conditions over Labor Day weekend
Belmar New Jersey beach

Sponsored

Beat the housing inventory crunch by building a new home
Purchased - new home construction

Eagles

10 Eagles predictions heading into the 2023 NFL season
090423JalenHurtsNickSirianni

Addiction

1 in 5 marijuana users shows signs of dependency, study finds
Marijuana Addiction Dependency

Entertainment

Tina Fey stars in 'A Haunting in Venice,' an upcoming thriller based on Agatha Christie novel
tina fey haunting in venice

Family-Friendly

Adventure Aquarium offers kids ages 2 to 5 free admission for a year with pre-K pass
adventure aquarium pre-k pass

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved