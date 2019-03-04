More Culture:

March 04, 2019

PHOTOS: 2019 'Flower Power' Show party

The annual fundraiser benefits the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society's year-round programs

By HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor
The LOVE sculpture, created by Robertson's Flowers in Glenside, was a selfie favorite for many. The exhibit also won the PHS Philadelphia Flower Show Cup "Best in Show: Floral" at the 2019 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show Preview Party at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, March 1, 2019.

Nearly 1,000 floral fans enjoyed the power of flowers at the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s 2019 Philadelphia Flower Show during the preview party on Friday, March 1.

The theme “Flower Power” was reflected in gardens, landscapes and floral displays spread across the 10-acre showroom. Greeting the guests is a meadow made of 18,000 floral and grass stems which is suspended 25 feet above the spectators as they enter the showroom. Proceeds from the preview party benefit the year-round programs of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society.

Each day there are special events for guests to enjoy, check the website for the full schedule. The show runs from Saturday, March through Sunday, March 10 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Here is a gallery from the "Flower Power" preview party.

Dillon - Flower ShowHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

The Beat Tells entertained the crowd at the 2019 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show Preview Party at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, March 1, 2019.

 

Dillon - Flower ShowHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Kayla Kohlenberg, Molly Kingdom, Lance Jones, and Jenna Kara at the 2019 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show Preview Party at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, March 1, 2019.


Dillon - Flower ShowHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Stylish siblings Anna and David Rosenblatt at the 2019 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show Preview Party at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, March 1, 2019.


Dillon - Flower ShowHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Helen Convery checks out the floral hats at the 2019 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show Preview Party at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, March 1, 2019.


Dillon - Flower ShowHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Kris and Bill Schaffer of Schaffer Designs were honored with The Phyllis M. Craig Award “Best Use of Color/Design (Floral)” at the 2019 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show Preview Gala at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, March 1, 2019.


Dillon - Flower ShowHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Rev. Dr. Lorina Marshall-Blake, President of the Independence Blue Cross Foundation and Vice President of Community Affairs, and Rev. Bonnie Camarda, Director of Partnerships at The Salvation Army of Eastern Pennsylvania at the 2019 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show Preview Party at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, March 1, 2019.


Dillon - Flower ShowHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Grower and business owner David Off who created a large display of Waldor's orchids with the theme, Kaleidoscope, accepts The Mayor's Trophy as Mayor Kenney looks on at the 2019 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show Preview Party at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, March 1, 2019.


Dillon - Flower ShowHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Peter and Megan Irwin at the 2019 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show Preview Party at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, March 1, 2019.


Dillon - Flower ShowHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Harris T. Bock, Esq. and Denise D. Hodgson at the 2019 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show Preview Party at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, March 1, 2019.


Dillon - Flower ShowHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

RJ and Stacey Gross at the 2019 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show Preview Party at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, March 1, 2019.


Dillon - Flower ShowHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Meteorologists for 6abc Action News, Melissa Magee and Cecily Tynan, attend the 2019 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show Preview Party at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, March 1, 2019.



