PHOTOS: Athletes compete in the 124th Penn Relays

Magaly Tshipopo of Saint Augustine's University touches down while competing in the long jump Thursday afternoon in the 124th Penn Relays at Franklin Field.
For the 124th year, thousands of athletes from around the country and the world gathered at the University of Pennsylvania's Franklin Field for the nation's oldest and largest track and field meet. High school and college women dominated the track on the first day of competition with events ranging from distance relay races to the pole vault, high jump and long jump. Here is a gallery of the competition from Thursday, April 26.
Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice
High school girls run in the 4x400-meter relay at Franklin Field during the 124th Penn Relays, Thursday, April 26, 2018.
Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice
Lydia Bottelier of Palisades High School clears the high jump bar as runners compete simultaneously in the 4x400-meter relay at the 124th Penn Relays, Thursday, April 26, 2018.
Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice
Kaeli Thompson of Warwick Valley, NY, competes in the Penn Relays' high school girls pole vault championship, Thursday, April 26, 2018.