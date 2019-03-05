More Culture:

March 05, 2019

PHOTOS: Cheers for CHOP with Montell Jordan

The event benefits breakthroughs in pediatric research and care

By Hughe Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor
Fundraisers Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
Dillon - Cheers for CHOP HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Many of the guests enjoyed the festivities under stage-side canopies at Cheers for Chop, March 2, 2019, at the Fillmore in Philadelphia.

More than 600 donors, clinicians and friends of the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia enjoyed the annual Cheers For CHOP on Saturday, March 2 at Fillmore Philadelphia. 

Guests enjoyed a cocktail party before heading into the ballroom for stage-side tables and cabanas to enjoy live entertainment by Grammy-nominated R&B star Montell Jordan as well as music by Jelly Roll and DJ Gaetano. At midnight the Post Brothers hosted a VIP Post Party. 

Over the past five years, Cheers for CHOP has raised more than $2.7 million to benefit CHOP programs such as pulmonary medicine and orthopedics. This year's fundraiser benefited breakthroughs in pediatric research and care at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. 

Below are some photos from the event.

Dillon - Cheers for CHOPHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

R&B singer Montel Jordan played a few of his greatest hits including “This Is How We Do It” at Cheers for Chop, March 2, 2019, at the Fillmore in Philadelphia.

Dillon - Cheers for CHOPHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Tara Murphy, Meredith Gevurtz and Erin Elmore at Cheers for Chop, March 2, 2019, at the Fillmore, in Philadelphia.


Dillon - Cheers for ChopsHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Sean Coleman, Amy Coleman, Mike and Merry Zinkand at Cheers for Chop, March 2, 2019, at the Fillmore, in Philadelphia.


Dillon - Cheers for CHOPHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Danielle and Matthew Hoysa at Cheers for Chop on March 2, 2019, at the Fillmore in Philadelphia.


Dillon - Cheers for CHOPHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Dylan ODonnell, Gabriella Schwab, Pat Morriarity and Sara Vrancik at Cheers for Chop, March 2, 2019, at the Fillmore in Philadelphia.


Dillon - Cheers for CHOPHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

MC for the evening was NBC10 meteorologist Tammie Souza, with co-chairs Valerie Gross, Dan Clark, Laurie Clark, and Geoff Gross, along with Cheers for CHOP Fundraiser President, Katy Friedland, at Cheers for Chop, March 2, 2019, at the Fillmore in Philadelphia.


Dillon - Cheers for CHOPHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Michael Pestronk of Post Brothers, and Svetlana Pestronk at Cheers for Chop, March 2, 2019, at the Fillmore in Philadelphia.


Dillon - Cheers for CHOPHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Over 600 people attended the annual Cheers for Chop on March 2, 2019, at the Fillmore in Philadelphia.


Hughe Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor

