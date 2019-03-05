PHOTOS: Cheers for CHOP with Montell Jordan

More than 600 donors, clinicians and friends of the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia enjoyed the annual Cheers For CHOP on Saturday, March 2 at Fillmore Philadelphia.

Guests enjoyed a cocktail party before heading into the ballroom for stage-side tables and cabanas to enjoy live entertainment by Grammy-nominated R&B star Montell Jordan as well as music by Jelly Roll and DJ Gaetano. At midnight the Post Brothers hosted a VIP Post Party.

Over the past five years, Cheers for CHOP has raised more than $2.7 million to benefit CHOP programs such as pulmonary medicine and orthopedics. This year's fundraiser benefited breakthroughs in pediatric research and care at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Below are some photos from the event.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice R&B singer Montel Jordan played a few of his greatest hits including “This Is How We Do It” at Cheers for Chop, March 2, 2019, at the Fillmore in Philadelphia.

RELATED: PHOTOS: 2019 'Flower Power' Show party | PHOTOS: 2019 'Flower Power' Show party

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Tara Murphy, Meredith Gevurtz and Erin Elmore at Cheers for Chop, March 2, 2019, at the Fillmore, in Philadelphia.



HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Sean Coleman, Amy Coleman, Mike and Merry Zinkand at Cheers for Chop, March 2, 2019, at the Fillmore, in Philadelphia.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Danielle and Matthew Hoysa at Cheers for Chop on March 2, 2019, at the Fillmore in Philadelphia.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Dylan ODonnell, Gabriella Schwab, Pat Morriarity and Sara Vrancik at Cheers for Chop, March 2, 2019, at the Fillmore in Philadelphia.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice MC for the evening was NBC10 meteorologist Tammie Souza, with co-chairs Valerie Gross, Dan Clark, Laurie Clark, and Geoff Gross, along with Cheers for CHOP Fundraiser President, Katy Friedland, at Cheers for Chop, March 2, 2019, at the Fillmore in Philadelphia.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Michael Pestronk of Post Brothers, and Svetlana Pestronk at Cheers for Chop, March 2, 2019, at the Fillmore in Philadelphia.