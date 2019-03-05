PHOTOS: Cheers for CHOP with Montell Jordan

Many of the guests enjoyed the festivities under stage-side canopies at Cheers for Chop, March 2, 2019, at the Fillmore in Philadelphia.
More than 600 donors, clinicians and friends of the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia enjoyed the annual Cheers For CHOP on Saturday, March 2 at Fillmore Philadelphia.
Guests enjoyed a cocktail party before heading into the ballroom for stage-side tables and cabanas to enjoy live entertainment by Grammy-nominated R&B star Montell Jordan as well as music by Jelly Roll and DJ Gaetano. At midnight the Post Brothers hosted a VIP Post Party.
Over the past five years, Cheers for CHOP has raised more than $2.7 million to benefit CHOP programs such as pulmonary medicine and orthopedics. This year's fundraiser benefited breakthroughs in pediatric research and care at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice
R&B singer Montel Jordan played a few of his greatest hits including “This Is How We Do It” at Cheers for Chop, March 2, 2019, at the Fillmore in Philadelphia.
Tara Murphy, Meredith Gevurtz and Erin Elmore at Cheers for Chop, March 2, 2019, at the Fillmore, in Philadelphia.
HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice
Sean Coleman, Amy Coleman, Mike and Merry Zinkand at Cheers for Chop, March 2, 2019, at the Fillmore, in Philadelphia.
HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice
Danielle and Matthew Hoysa at Cheers for Chop on March 2, 2019, at the Fillmore in Philadelphia.
HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice
Dylan ODonnell, Gabriella Schwab, Pat Morriarity and Sara Vrancik at Cheers for Chop, March 2, 2019, at the Fillmore in Philadelphia.
HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice
MC for the evening was NBC10 meteorologist Tammie Souza, with co-chairs Valerie Gross, Dan Clark, Laurie Clark, and Geoff Gross, along with Cheers for CHOP Fundraiser President, Katy Friedland, at Cheers for Chop, March 2, 2019, at the Fillmore in Philadelphia.
HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice
Michael Pestronk of Post Brothers, and Svetlana Pestronk at Cheers for Chop, March 2, 2019, at the Fillmore in Philadelphia.
HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice
Over 600 people attended the annual Cheers for Chop on March 2, 2019, at the Fillmore in Philadelphia.