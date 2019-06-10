PHOTOS: DeSean Jackson's 'Welcome Back To Philadelphia' party

Family, close friends, Philadelphia sports players and other professional athletes alike gathered to welcome #10, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson, back to the City of Brotherly Love Friday, June 7.

The "Welcome Back To Philadelphia" party began with a cocktails before guests enjoyed dinner and an after party with DJ Pmon behind the turntables. Part of the proceeds of the party benefit the DeSean Jackson Foundation.

The mission of Jackson's foundation, which was co-founded with his mother Gayle Jackson, is "to advance the common good by caring, cultivating, collaborating and advocating–One Team, One Purpose."

Saturday morning Jackson was up early as his foundation was holding a free football clinic for 400 area youth.



Below are some photos of the party.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Kimpton Hotel Monaco prepared a three course dinner served at sunset at DeSean Jackson's “Welcome Back to Philly” party, Friday, June 7, 2019, at Stratus Lounge.



HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Justin Telemaque, Rashad Campbell, Ibraheim Campbell and Brandon Bing at DeSean Jackson's “Welcome Back to Philly” party, Friday, June 7, 2019, at Stratus Lounge.



HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Lara Price, Lindsey Harding and Susan Williamson at DeSean Jackson's “Welcome Back to Philly” party, Friday, June 7, 2019, at Stratus Lounge.



HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Karen Civil and Dorion Renaud at DeSean Jackson's “Welcome Back to Philly” party, Friday, June 7, 2019, at Stratus Lounge.



HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Bridget Michener of Complete Concierge LLC and Melissa Magee of 6ABC at DeSean Jackson's “Welcome Back to Philly” party, Friday, June 7, 2019, at Stratus Lounge.



HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Dan Caplan, Lynn Brownstein of Arrangements Unlimited, Jessica Towne, of Hobbs & Towne and Rob Langi of The Madness podcast at DeSean Jackson's “Welcome Back to Philly” party Friday, June 7, 2019, at Stratus Lounge.

