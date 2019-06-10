More Culture:

June 10, 2019

PHOTOS: DeSean Jackson's 'Welcome Back To Philadelphia' party

Family, close friends and professional athletes attended the party

By HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor
Dillon - DeSean Jackson's "Welcome Back to Philly" party HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

DeSean Jackson, Cobby Supreme and Hoggy Blu Strip standing next to the Nipsey Hussle custom-made chair honoring their recently deceased childhood friend at DeSean Jackson's "Welcome Back to Philly" party, Friday, June 7, 2019, at Stratus Lounge.

Family, close friends, Philadelphia sports players and other professional athletes alike gathered to welcome #10, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson, back to the City of Brotherly Love Friday, June 7. 

The "Welcome Back To Philadelphia" party began with a cocktails before guests enjoyed dinner and an after party with DJ Pmon behind the turntables. Part of the proceeds of the party benefit the DeSean Jackson Foundation.

The mission of Jackson's foundation, which was co-founded with his mother Gayle Jackson, is "to advance the common good by caring, cultivating, collaborating and advocating–One Team, One Purpose." 

Saturday morning Jackson was up early as his foundation was holding a free football clinic for 400 area youth.

Below are some photos of the party.

Dillon - DeSean Jackson's HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Kimpton Hotel Monaco prepared a three course dinner served at sunset at DeSean Jackson's “Welcome Back to Philly” party, Friday, June 7, 2019, at Stratus Lounge.


Dillon - DeSean Jackson's HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Justin Telemaque, Rashad Campbell, Ibraheim Campbell and Brandon Bing at DeSean Jackson's “Welcome Back to Philly” party, Friday, June 7, 2019, at Stratus Lounge.


Dillon - DeSean Jackson's HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Lara Price, Lindsey Harding and Susan Williamson at DeSean Jackson's “Welcome Back to Philly” party, Friday, June 7, 2019, at Stratus Lounge.


Dillon - DeSean Jackson's HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Karen Civil and Dorion Renaud at DeSean Jackson's “Welcome Back to Philly” party, Friday, June 7, 2019, at Stratus Lounge.


Dillon - DeSean Jackson's HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Bridget Michener of Complete Concierge LLC and Melissa Magee of 6ABC at DeSean Jackson's “Welcome Back to Philly” party, Friday, June 7, 2019, at Stratus Lounge.


Dillon - DeSean Jackson HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Dan Caplan, Lynn Brownstein of Arrangements Unlimited, Jessica Towne, of Hobbs & Towne and Rob Langi of The Madness podcast at DeSean Jackson's “Welcome Back to Philly” party Friday, June 7, 2019, at Stratus Lounge.


Dillon - DeSean Jackson's HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Michael Rubin, co-owner of Philadelphia 76ers and Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, at DeSean Jackson's “Welcome Back to Philly” party, Friday, June 7, 2019, at Stratus Lounge.


HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor

