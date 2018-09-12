PHOTOS: Dr. J's swanky Black Tie Ball

The night before the annual Julius Erving Golf Classic, who's who of the sports and celebrity world come together for an evening of dinner and dancing at the Logan Hotel for the Erving Black Tie Ball.

NBA Hall of Famer Julius Erving, also known as Dr. J, hosted the 4th annual Black Tie Ball this past Sunday at the Logan Hotel downtown. Emcees for the evening included ESPN's Jay Harris and pro golfer and fashion designer Seema Sadekar.