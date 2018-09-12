More Culture:

September 12, 2018

PHOTOS: Dr. J's swanky Black Tie Ball

By HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor
Dillon - Erving Black Tie Ball HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Dr. J explains how instrumental a role the Salvation Army played in his youth at the Erving Black Tie Ball at the Logan Hotel on Sept. 9, 2018.

The night before the annual Julius Erving Golf Classic, who's who of the sports and celebrity world come together for an evening of dinner and dancing at the Logan Hotel for the Erving Black Tie Ball. 

NBA Hall of Famer Julius Erving, also known as Dr. J, hosted the 4th annual Black Tie Ball this past Sunday at the Logan Hotel downtown. Emcees for the evening included ESPN's Jay Harris and pro golfer and fashion designer Seema Sadekar. 

Guests walked the red carpet before heading into the grand ballroom to enjoy the food pairings provided with specialty cocktails presented by Tanqueray No. TEN and Ciroc and a musical performance by R&B singer and legend Johnny Gill. A portion of the night's proceeds benefitted the Salvation Army, as well as Grab A Ball & Play, an organization that gifts athletic balls to underprivileged children.

Spotted at the party were NBC legend Gerald Henderson, Sr., WNBA Hall of Famer Ann Meyers Drysdale, MLB Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith, boxing Hall of Famer Winky Wright and R&B hitmaker Jeffrey Osbourne. 

Below are a few snapshots from Sunday's festivities. 

Dillon - Erving Black Tie Ball HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Tutu Bentley and Winky Wright walk the red carpet at the Erving Black Tie Ball at the Logan Hotel on Sept. 9, 2018.


Dillon - Erving Black Tie Ball

Robin and Martin Davis at the Erving Black Tie Ball at the Logan Hotel on Sept. 9, 2018.


Dillon - Erving Black Tie Ball HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Anastasia Zuccaro, Glori Amador and Judy Lynch at the Erving Black Tie Ball at the Logan Hotel on Sept. 9, 2018.


Dillon - Erving Black Tie Ball HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Dr. Julius Erving and Dorys Erving at the Erving Black Tie Ball at the Logan Hotel on Sept. 9, 2018.


Dillon - Erving Black Tie Ball HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Dr. J explains how instrumental a role the Salvation Army played in his youth at the Erving Black Tie Ball at the Logan Hotel on Sept. 9, 2018.


Dillon - Erving Black Tie Ball HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Sixers announcer Matt Cord announces celebrity guests at the Erving Black Tie Ball at the Logan Hotel on Sept. 9, 2018.


Dillon - Erving Black Tie Ball HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Sixers' Landry Shamet is recognized at the Erving Black Tie Ball at the Logan Hotel on Sept. 9, 2018.


Dillon - Erving Black Tie Ball HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Jay Harris and Seema Sadekar at the Erving Black Tie Ball at the Logan Hotel on Sept. 9, 2018.


HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor

