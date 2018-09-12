PHOTOS: Dr. J's swanky Black Tie Ball

September 12, 2018
The night before the annual Julius Erving Golf Classic, who's who of the sports and celebrity world come together for an evening of dinner and dancing at the Logan Hotel for the Erving Black Tie Ball.
NBA Hall of Famer Julius Erving, also known as Dr. J, hosted the 4th annual Black Tie Ball this past Sunday at the Logan Hotel downtown. Emcees for the evening included ESPN's Jay Harris and pro golfer and fashion designer Seema Sadekar.
Guests walked the red carpet before heading into the grand ballroom to enjoy the food pairings provided with specialty cocktails presented by Tanqueray No. TEN and Ciroc and a musical performance by R&B singer and legend Johnny Gill. A portion of the night's proceeds benefitted the Salvation Army, as well as Grab A Ball & Play, an organization that gifts athletic balls to underprivileged children.
Spotted at the party were NBC legend Gerald Henderson, Sr., WNBA Hall of Famer Ann Meyers Drysdale, MLB Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith, boxing Hall of Famer Winky Wright and R&B hitmaker Jeffrey Osbourne.
Below are a few snapshots from Sunday's festivities.