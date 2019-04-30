PHOTOS: Flavors on the Avenue

Sunny weather brought crowds to South Philadelphia on Sunday, April 28, for Philadelphia's tastiest food festival, "Flavors on the Avenue." The annual event took over five blocks of Passyunk Avenue with offerings of delicious treats, local beer, live music, arts and crafts vendors and family fun zones, including a bounce house.

Over two dozen of the region's best restaurants served street food, small plates and signature dishes along South Philadelphia's restaurant row. Meat and vegetarian sliders from P'unk Burger, and spicy cold sesame noodles and Chinese BBQ Pork Sandwiches to customers were served from Bing Bing Dim Sum.

Nice Things Handmade presented nearly 80 of the region's top makers and crafters of home décor, paintings, candles, jewelry, pottery, furniture, soaps, artisan foods, handmade pet treats and fashion.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Sabrina Eyob and Alyssa Jordon at East Passyunk's Flavors on the Avenue, April 28, 2019.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Karen Gregory, Steve Gregory and Tatiana Arthur at East Passyunk's Flavors on the Avenue, April 28, 2019.



RELATED: Morey’s Piers celebrating 50th anniversary with Wildwoodstock | World's largest bouncy castle coming to Delaware County

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Ben Caplan and Kelly Vass enjoy small plates from Pistola's Del Sur at East Passyunk's Flavors on the Avenue, April 28, 2019.



HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Ciani Rich of Redcrest Fried Chicken at East Passyunk's Flavors on the Avenue, April 28, 2019.



HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Lou Vogel and Sandee Vogel at East Passyunk's Flavors on the Avenue, April 28, 2019.



HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Emily Leder and Brandon Szeker with the the Beer Week Hammer of Glory at East Passyunk's Flavors on the Avenue, April 28, 2019.



HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Bob and Teresa Fitzgerald at East Passyunk's Flavors on the Avenue, April 28, 2019.



HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Bark Philly offered dogs new treats like these garbanzo bean flour peanut butter cookies at East Passyunk's Flavors on the Avenue, April 28, 2019.





