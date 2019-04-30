More Culture:

April 30, 2019

PHOTOS: Flavors on the Avenue

A huge crowd attended the street festival in South Philly

013018_HughEDillon_Carroll.jpg
By HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor
East Passyunk Street Fairs
Dillon - Flavors on the Avenue HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

A large crowd turned out for the annual event on East Passyunk's Flavors on the Avenue, April 28, 2019.

Sunny weather brought crowds to South Philadelphia on Sunday, April 28, for Philadelphia's tastiest food festival, "Flavors on the Avenue." The annual event took over five blocks of Passyunk Avenue with offerings of delicious treats, local beer, live music, arts and crafts vendors and family fun zones, including a bounce house. 

Over two dozen of the region's best restaurants served street food, small plates and signature dishes along South Philadelphia's restaurant row. Meat and vegetarian sliders from P'unk Burger, and spicy cold sesame noodles and Chinese BBQ Pork Sandwiches to customers were served from Bing Bing Dim Sum

Nice Things Handmade presented nearly 80 of the region's top makers and crafters of home décor, paintings, candles, jewelry, pottery, furniture, soaps, artisan foods, handmade pet treats and fashion.

Dillon - Flavors on the AvenueHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Sabrina Eyob and Alyssa Jordon at East Passyunk's Flavors on the Avenue, April 28, 2019.

Dillon - Flavors on the AvenueHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Karen Gregory, Steve Gregory and Tatiana Arthur at East Passyunk's Flavors on the Avenue, April 28, 2019.


Dillon - Flavors on the AvenueHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Ben Caplan and Kelly Vass enjoy small plates from Pistola's Del Sur at East Passyunk's Flavors on the Avenue, April 28, 2019.


Dillon - Flavors on the AvenueHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Ciani Rich of Redcrest Fried Chicken at East Passyunk's Flavors on the Avenue, April 28, 2019.


Dillon - Flavors on the AvenueHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Lou Vogel and Sandee Vogel at East Passyunk's Flavors on the Avenue, April 28, 2019.


Dillon - Flavors on the AvenueHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Emily Leder and Brandon Szeker with the the Beer Week Hammer of Glory at East Passyunk's Flavors on the Avenue, April 28, 2019.


Dillon - Flavors on the AvenueHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Bob and Teresa Fitzgerald at East Passyunk's Flavors on the Avenue, April 28, 2019.


Dillon - Flavors on the AvenueHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Bark Philly offered dogs new treats like these garbanzo bean flour peanut butter cookies at East Passyunk's Flavors on the Avenue, April 28, 2019.

\


East Passyunk Street Fairs Philadelphia Passyunk Avenue

