PHOTOS: Mascots for a Cure parade in Center City

Christmas Village partnered with Mascots for a Cure, a national non-profit of sports and company mascots, in an effort to raise money to fight childhood cancer.

On Saturday, 15 mascots rode the Christmas Village Carousel at City Hall and then headed to the stage at LOVE Park's Christmas Village for a dance-off with the winner determined by the most donations (in the end everyone was declared a winner.)

Below is a photo gallery from the event. For more information about Mascots for a Cure, please go here.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Rocky Bluewinkle of the Wilmington Blue Rocks waves to kids on the carousel at the Mascots for A Cure parade at Christmas Village, Dec. 1, 2018.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Phang of the Philadelphia Union, Jerdy, the Happy Mascot, and Elsa from Philadelphia Theatre Company's A Dream is a Wish Princess Holiday Concert at the Mascots for A Cure parade at Christmas Village, Dec. 1, 2018.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Trojan Man of Pottstown High School and Phang of the Philadelphia Union at the Mascots for A Cure parade at Christmas Village, Dec. 1, 2018.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Geoffrey Giraffe at the Mascots for A Cure parade at Christmas Village, Dec. 1, 2018.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice YoUDee of the University of Delaware stops a newly married couple to pose for a photo at the Mascots for A Cure parade at Christmas Village, Dec. 1, 2018.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Elsa from Philadelphia Theatre Company's A Dream is a Wish Princess Holiday Concert and Masha from the Masha and The Bear TV show at the Mascots for A Cure parade at Christmas Village, Dec. 1, 2018.