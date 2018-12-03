More Culture:

December 03, 2018

PHOTOS: Mascots for a Cure parade in Center City

Mascots raise money for children with cancer

By HUGHE DILLON
PhillyVoice Contributor
Fundraisers Health
Dillon - Mascot Parade HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Sir Braveheart from Mascots for a Cure thanks everyone for coming and for donating money at the Mascots for A Cure parade at Christmas Village on December 1, 2018.

Christmas Village partnered with Mascots for a Cure, a national non-profit of sports and company mascots, in an effort to raise money to fight childhood cancer.

On Saturday, 15 mascots rode the Christmas Village Carousel at City Hall and then headed to the stage at LOVE Park's Christmas Village for a dance-off with the winner determined by the most donations (in the end everyone was declared a winner.)

Below is a photo gallery from the event. For more information about Mascots for a Cure, please go here

Dillon - Mascot ParadeHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Rocky Bluewinkle of the Wilmington Blue Rocks waves to kids on the carousel at the Mascots for A Cure parade at Christmas Village, Dec. 1, 2018.


Dillon - Mascot ParadeHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Phang of the Philadelphia Union, Jerdy, the Happy Mascot, and Elsa from Philadelphia Theatre Company's A Dream is a Wish Princess Holiday Concert at the Mascots for A Cure parade at Christmas Village, Dec. 1, 2018.


RELATED: Christmas Village returns with new surprises for 2018 holiday season | A 27-foot, glowing present to light up Christmas Village at LOVE Park 

Dillon - Mascot ParadeHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Trojan Man of Pottstown High School and Phang of the Philadelphia Union at the Mascots for A Cure parade at Christmas Village, Dec. 1, 2018.


Dillon - Mascot ParadeHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Geoffrey Giraffe at the Mascots for A Cure parade at Christmas Village, Dec. 1, 2018.


Dillon - Mascot ParadeHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

YoUDee of the University of Delaware stops a newly married couple to pose for a photo at the Mascots for A Cure parade at Christmas Village, Dec. 1, 2018.


Dillon - Mascot ParadeHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Elsa from Philadelphia Theatre Company's A Dream is a Wish Princess Holiday Concert and Masha from the Masha and The Bear TV show at the Mascots for A Cure parade at Christmas Village, Dec. 1, 2018.


Dillon - Mascot ParadeHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Hooter the Temple Owl participates in the dance off as YoUDee from the University of Delaware looks on at the Mascots for A Cure parade at Christmas Village, Dec. 1, 2018.


HUGHE DILLON
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Fundraisers Health Philadelphia Love Park Childhood Cancer Christmas Village Cancer

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 13 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles-Redskins
120118_Carson-Wentz_usat

Odd News

Preschoolers mistakenly served Pine-Sol cleaner instead of apple juice
Apple juice

Holiday

Festively decorated boats to set sail on Delaware River during Parade of Lights
Parade of Lights

Eagles

Eagles vs. Redskins: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 13
113018_Long-Cox_usat

Adult Health

AIDS treatment has progressed, but without a vaccine, suffering still abounds
11302018_World_AIDS_Day_USAT

TV

Alec Baldwin, Ben Stiller, return to 'Saturday Night Live' for cold open
SNL

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 112718 - 237-47-S-18th-St-10A

The Barclay. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Rittenhouse Square views, 2,338 SF. $7,750
Allan Domb - 112718 - 2031-Locust-St-602

The Carlyle. 2 bedrooms + den, 3 bathrooms, completely renovated. 1,367 SF. $2,950
Listed by