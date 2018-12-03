PHOTOS: Mascots for a Cure parade in Center City

Sir Braveheart from Mascots for a Cure thanks everyone for coming and for donating money at the Mascots for A Cure parade at Christmas Village on December 1, 2018.
Christmas Village partnered with Mascots for a Cure, a national non-profit of sports and company mascots, in an effort to raise money to fight childhood cancer.
On Saturday, 15 mascots rode the Christmas VillageCarousel at City Hall and then headed to the stage at LOVE Park's Christmas Village for a dance-off with the winner determined by the most donations (in the end everyone was declared a winner.)
Below is a photo gallery from the event. For more information about Mascots for a Cure, please go here.
HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice
Rocky Bluewinkle of the Wilmington Blue Rocks waves to kids on the carousel at the Mascots for A Cure parade at Christmas Village, Dec. 1, 2018.
HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice
Phang of the Philadelphia Union, Jerdy, the Happy Mascot, and Elsa from Philadelphia Theatre Company's A Dream is a Wish Princess Holiday Concert at the Mascots for A Cure parade at Christmas Village, Dec. 1, 2018.