PHOTOS: The Met hosts second live boxing event since its restoration

The Met Philadelphia hosted its second-ever boxing event on Saturday since it was restored and reopened on North Broad Street late last year.

Live Nation and Hard Hitting Promotions teamed up to present a eight card bout featuring boxers of all sizes, ranging from super featherweight to light heavyweight.

The Met put live boxing back on its schedule for the first time in 65 years this past February when it started the Bouts on Broad series. The 4,000-capacity arena seats patrons right outside the ring, creating a traditional boxing ambiance reminiscent of its early days as a fighting venue.

The Met was built in 1908 and was used for live boxing during the '40s and '50s. The last known boxing event held there was in 1954, the Inquirer reported.

David Muse/for PhillyVoice After a fairly close first round between lightweights Christian Tapia, Coamo, PR and Raul Chirino, Miami, Tapias power became the determining factor in the scheduled 6-rounder.

David Muse/for PhillyVoice Maryland-based Ugandan Sulaiman Segwa, 12-2, 4 KOs, upset previously undefeated Gadwin Rosa, Ocala, FL, 10-1, 8 KOs, by unanimous decision after 8 rounds.

David Muse/for PhillyVoice In the main event at the Met in North Philly, Malik Hawkins (Left), Baltimore, 15-0, 9 KOs, defeated Andre Byrd, Jacksonville, FL, 7-7-2, 1 KO, in a slow-paced welterweight fight.

David Muse/for PhillyVoice In the 8-round co-feature bout, junior welterweights Branden Pizarro, North Philly, 14-1-1, 7 KOs, and TreSean Wiggins, Newburgh, NY, 11-4-2, 6 KOs, fought to a unanimous draw.

David Muse/for PhillyVoice The third fight of the night was a beautiful brawl in the light heavyweight division. South Philadelphian Benny Sinakin (Right), 4-0, 2 KOs, picked himself off the canvas in round two and went on to win a 4-round unanimous decision over Patrick Pierre (Left), New Orleans, 3-7, 1 KO.

David Muse/for PhillyVoice In a quick bantamweight fight, Josue Rosa (Right), North Philadelphia, 2-0, 2 KOs, battered Lucky Holt, Hannibal, MO, 0-4, dropping him in a neutral corner.

David Muse/for PhillyVoice In a welterweight bout scheduled for four, North Phillys Thyler Williams, 2-0, 2 KOs, stopped Abdiel Padilla, Aricebo, PR, 1-2, 1 KO, in round three

