PHOTOS: The Met hosts second live boxing event since its restoration

The third fight of the night was a beautiful brawl in the light heavyweight division. South Philadelphian Benny Sinakin (Right), 4-0, 2 KOs, picked himself off the canvas in round two and went on to win a 4-round unanimous decision over Patrick Pierre (Left), New Orleans, 3-7, 1 KO.
The Met Philadelphia hosted its second-ever boxing event on Saturday since it was restored and reopened on North Broad Street late last year.
Live Nation and Hard Hitting Promotions teamed up to present a eight card bout featuring boxers of all sizes, ranging from super featherweight to light heavyweight.
The Met put live boxing back on its schedule for the first time in 65 years this past February when it started the Bouts on Broad series. The 4,000-capacity arena seats patrons right outside the ring, creating a traditional boxing ambiance reminiscent of its early days as a fighting venue.
In the main event at the Met in North Philly, Malik Hawkins (Left), Baltimore, 15-0, 9 KOs, defeated Andre Byrd, Jacksonville, FL, 7-7-2, 1 KO, in a slow-paced welterweight fight.
David Muse/for PhillyVoice
In the 8-round co-feature bout, junior welterweights Branden Pizarro, North Philly, 14-1-1, 7 KOs, and TreSean Wiggins, Newburgh, NY, 11-4-2, 6 KOs, fought to a unanimous draw.
David Muse/for PhillyVoice
After a fairly close first round between lightweights Christian Tapia, Coamo, PR and Raul Chirino, Miami, Tapias power became the determining factor in the scheduled 6-rounder.
David Muse/for PhillyVoice
The third fight of the night was a beautiful brawl in the light heavyweight division. South Philadelphian Benny Sinakin (Right), 4-0, 2 KOs, picked himself off the canvas in round two and went on to win a 4-round unanimous decision over Patrick Pierre (Left), New Orleans, 3-7, 1 KO.
David Muse/for PhillyVoice
In a quick bantamweight fight, Josue Rosa (Right), North Philadelphia, 2-0, 2 KOs, battered Lucky Holt, Hannibal, MO, 0-4, dropping him in a neutral corner.
David Muse/for PhillyVoice
In a welterweight bout scheduled for four, North Phillys Thyler Williams, 2-0, 2 KOs, stopped Abdiel Padilla, Aricebo, PR, 1-2, 1 KO, in round three
David Muse/for PhillyVoice
In the main event at the Met in North Philly, Malik Hawkins, Baltimore, 15-0, 9 KOs, defeated Andre Byrd, Jacksonville, FL, 7-7-2, 1 KO, in a slow-paced welterweight fight.