April 28, 2019

PHOTOS: The Met hosts second live boxing event since its restoration

An eight card bout featured boxers of all sizes on Saturday night

By David Muse
The Met Boxing
Muse-Bouts On Broad at MET David Muse/for PhillyVoice

The Met Philadelphia hosted its second-ever boxing event on Saturday since it was restored and reopened on North Broad Street late last year.

Live Nation and Hard Hitting Promotions teamed up to present a eight card bout featuring boxers of all sizes, ranging from super featherweight to light heavyweight.

The Met put live boxing back on its schedule for the first time in 65 years this past February when it started the Bouts on Broad series. The 4,000-capacity arena seats patrons right outside the ring, creating a traditional boxing ambiance reminiscent of its early days as a fighting venue. 

The Met was built in 1908 and was used for live boxing during the '40s and '50s. The last known boxing event held there was in 1954, the Inquirer reported.

Muse-Bouts On Broad at METDavid Muse/for PhillyVoice

Muse-Bouts On Broad at METDavid Muse/for PhillyVoice

Maryland-based Ugandan Sulaiman Segwa, 12-2, 4 KOs, upset previously undefeated Gadwin Rosa, Ocala, FL, 10-1, 8 KOs, by unanimous decision after 8 rounds.


Muse-Bouts On Broad at METDavid Muse/for PhillyVoice

Muse-Bouts On Broad at METDavid Muse/for PhillyVoice

In the 8-round co-feature bout, junior welterweights Branden Pizarro, North Philly, 14-1-1, 7 KOs, and TreSean Wiggins, Newburgh, NY, 11-4-2, 6 KOs, fought to a unanimous draw.


Muse-Bouts On Broad at METDavid Muse/for PhillyVoice

After a fairly close first round between lightweights Christian Tapia, Coamo, PR and Raul Chirino, Miami, Tapias power became the determining factor in the scheduled 6-rounder.


Muse-Bouts On Broad at METDavid Muse/for PhillyVoice

The third fight of the night was a beautiful brawl in the light heavyweight division. South Philadelphian Benny Sinakin (Right), 4-0, 2 KOs, picked himself off the canvas in round two and went on to win a 4-round unanimous decision over Patrick Pierre (Left), New Orleans, 3-7, 1 KO.


Muse-Bouts On Broad at METDavid Muse/for PhillyVoice

In a quick bantamweight fight, Josue Rosa (Right), North Philadelphia, 2-0, 2 KOs, battered Lucky Holt, Hannibal, MO, 0-4, dropping him in a neutral corner.


Muse-Bouts On Broad at METDavid Muse/for PhillyVoice

In a welterweight bout scheduled for four, North Phillys Thyler Williams, 2-0, 2 KOs, stopped Abdiel Padilla, Aricebo, PR, 1-2, 1 KO, in round three


Muse-Bouts On Broad at METDavid Muse/for PhillyVoice

In the main event at the Met in North Philly, Malik Hawkins, Baltimore, 15-0, 9 KOs, defeated Andre Byrd, Jacksonville, FL, 7-7-2, 1 KO, in a slow-paced welterweight fight.


David Muse

