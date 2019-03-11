PHOTOS: Mütter Museum Superstition Party

Kyle Driggs, from Circadium School of Contemporary Circus, performs at Clüb 13 at the Mütter Museum, March 9, 2019.
On Saturday, March 9, on Dr. Thomas Dent Mütter’s 108th birthday, a superstition-themed 13-plate feast with 13 extraordinary circus acts and performances from Circadium – School of Contemporary Circus, took overthe Mütter Museum, Philadelphia’s museum of medical curiosities.
Clüb 13 guests enjoyed an experience that’s based on a real 19th century supper club that dined in the face of superstition. These clubs temped fate withevents that highlighted the unlucky number 13 and often featured black cats, walking under ladders, mirror smashing, and salt spilling. Guests were encouraged to dress for the theme – anything goes, from masquerade and19th century mourning, to black tie and edgy-fancy cocktail attire, and they did not disappoint.
Here are some photos from the event.
HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice
Alissa Coonfield and Esther Coonfield enjoy the performances from the Circadium School of Contemporary Circus at Clüb 13 at the Mütter Museum, March 9, 2019.
HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice
Doanh Nghiem, Nikki Hill, Olivia Jane Winters and Maria Bortone at Clüb 13 at the Mütter Museum, March 9, 2019.