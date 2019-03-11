More Culture:

March 11, 2019

PHOTOS: Mütter Museum Superstition Party

13 plates were served and 13 circus acts were performed

By Hughe Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor
Mutter Museum Birthdays
Dillon - Mtter Museum HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Kyle Driggs, from Circadium School of Contemporary Circus, performs at Clüb 13 at the Mütter Museum, March 9, 2019.

On Saturday, March 9, on Dr. Thomas Dent Mütter’s 108th birthday, a superstition-themed 13-plate feast with 13 extraordinary circus acts and performances from Circadium – School of Contemporary Circus, took over the Mütter Museum, Philadelphia’s museum of medical curiosities. 

Clüb 13 guests enjoyed an experience that’s based on a real 19th century supper club that dined in the face of superstition. These clubs temped fate with events that highlighted the unlucky number 13 and often featured black cats, walking under ladders, mirror smashing, and salt spilling. Guests were encouraged to dress for the theme – anything goes, from masquerade and 19th century mourning, to black tie and edgy-fancy cocktail attire, and they did not disappoint.

Here are some photos from the event.

Dillon - Mtter Museum HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Alissa Coonfield and Esther Coonfield enjoy the performances from the Circadium School of Contemporary Circus at Clüb 13 at the Mütter Museum, March 9, 2019.


Dillon - Mtter Museum HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Doanh Nghiem, Nikki Hill, Olivia Jane Winters and Maria Bortone at Clüb 13 at the Mütter Museum, March 9, 2019.

Dillon - Mtter MuseumHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Mark Forsberg celebrates his birthday with friends at Clüb 13 at the Mütter Museum, March 9, 2019.


Dillon - Mtter Museum HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Timothy Niesen, Tara Niesen, Alexis Curreri and Jonathan Curreri at Clüb 13 at the Mütter Museum, March 9, 2019.


Dillon - Mtter MuseumHUGHE_DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Nakisha Wesley, Priyanka Mehtani and Arlean Worthy at Clüb 13 at the Mütter Museum, March 9, 2019.


Mtter Museum HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Caitlin Phillips and Sheri Alexis at Clüb 13 at the Mütter Museum, March 9, 2019.


Dillon - Mtter MuseumHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

After the cocktail party the crowd heads upstairs for the dinner at Clüb 13 at the Mütter Museum, March 9, 2019.


Dillon - Mtter MuseumHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

George Wohlreich M.D., Director and CEO of The College of Physicians of Philadelphia and Judy Wohlreich at Clüb 13 at the Mütter Museum, March 9, 2019.


Dillon - Mtter Museum HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Amanda Gordon and Adam Krichmar at Clüb 13 at the Mütter Museum, March 9, 2019.


Hughe Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor

