More Events:

March 11, 2019

Theme for 2020 Philadelphia Flower Show revealed

Visitors will experience Mediterranean gardens

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Flower Show
Carroll - 2019 Philadelphia Flower Show Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The 2019 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show will be at the PA Convention Center from March 2 to 10.

This year's "Flower Power"-themed Philadelphia Flower Show ended Sunday. 

More than 245,000 people visited the show at the Convention Center, according to the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, which organizes the event.

RELATED: Clover Market has announced its spring 2019 schedule | This is when Shofuso Japanese House and Garden is opening for the season

Planning is already underway for the 2020 Flower Show, which will take guests on a "Riviera Holiday" from Feb. 29 to March 8.

"The show will celebrate the lush, exotic plants and sun-drenched landscapes of the Mediterranean climate, which can be found from Europe’s southern coast, to America’s West Coast, to the Western Cape of South Africa, to central Chile, to southwestern Australia," stated PHS.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Flower Show Philadelphia Attractions

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Joel Embiid reminded everyone why he's special vs. Indiana Pacers
031019-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Business

Petition opposing Dilworth Park Starbucks adds hundreds of supporters in 48 hours
Carroll - Dilworth Park in the Summer

Social Media

Bam Margera trashes wife, manager in latest rants documented on Instagram
Bam Margera party April fools

Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles 2019 offseason roster moves, rumor mill, and free agency tracker
031119HowieRoseman

Parties

Drink, dance, learn at Franklin Institute's 1920s-themed Science After Hours
1920s flapper costume

Mental Health

Always connected with thousands of ‘friends’ – yet feeling all alone
03092019_man_bench_pexels

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved