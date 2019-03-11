Theme for 2020 Philadelphia Flower Show revealed

This year's "Flower Power"-themed Philadelphia Flower Show ended Sunday.

More than 245,000 people visited the show at the Convention Center, according to the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, which organizes the event.

Planning is already underway for the 2020 Flower Show, which will take guests on a "Riviera Holiday" from Feb. 29 to March 8.

"The show will celebrate the lush, exotic plants and sun-drenched landscapes of the Mediterranean climate, which can be found from Europe’s southern coast, to America’s West Coast, to the Western Cape of South Africa, to central Chile, to southwestern Australia," stated PHS.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.