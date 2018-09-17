PHOTOS from Philadelphia Zoo's OktoBEARfest

This past Saturday, the Philadelphia Zoo held its annual OktoBEARfest. More than 500 guests attended the after-hours event at the zoo and enjoyed entertainment, dancing, yard games, and animal and zookeeper meet and greets. With 100-plus craft beers to sample, guests also enjoyed the offerings from 10 food trucks, including Cow and the Curd, Waffles & Wedges, Lil’ Pop Shop, Nick’s Roast Beef and Hai Street Kitchen, which offered pay-as-you-go selections. OktoBEARfest serves as a fundraiser and supports Philadelphia Zoo in its mission to create joyful discovery and inspire action for animals and habitats.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Chris Cullura, Nicole Cullura, Mark Lesser and Paul Cullura at the Philadelphia Zoo's OktoBEARfest on Sept. 15, 2018.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Regina Tolliver and Kenny Robinson at the Philadelphia Zoo's OktoBEARfest on Sept. 15, 2018.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Brett McLarney, Mitra McLarney and Matt McLarney at the Philadelphia Zoo's OktoBEARfest on Sept. 15, 2018.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice John Longo, Drew Longo, Tom Gottsch and Rebecca Ruoff at the Philadelphia Zoo's OktoBEARfest on Sept. 15, 2018.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Ian Kosavski and Victoria Sperezza at the Philadelphia Zoo's OktoBEARfest on Sept. 15, 2018.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Marissa Field, Andrew Lawlor, Adam Young and Katie Schoyer at the Philadelphia Zoo's OktoBEARfest on Sept. 15, 2018.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Logan Grimes, Gayathri Prabhakar, Mariko Bennett, Yesi Sanchez at the Philadelphia Zoo's OktoBEARfest on Sept. 15, 2018.