PHOTOS from Philadelphia Zoo's OktoBEARfest

John Longo, Drew Longo, Tom Gottsch and Rebecca Ruoff at the Philadelphia Zoo's OktoBEARfest on Sept. 15, 2018.
This past Saturday, the Philadelphia Zoo held its annual OktoBEARfest. More than 500 guests attended the after-hours event at the zoo and enjoyed entertainment, dancing, yard games, and animal and zookeeper meet and greets. With 100-plus craft beers to sample, guests also enjoyed the offerings from 10 food trucks, including Cow and the Curd, Waffles & Wedges, Lil’ Pop Shop, Nick’s Roast Beef and Hai Street Kitchen, which offered pay-as-you-go selections. OktoBEARfest serves as a fundraiser and supports Philadelphia Zoo in its mission to create joyful discovery and inspire action for animals and habitats.