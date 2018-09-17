More Culture:

September 17, 2018

PHOTOS from Philadelphia Zoo's OktoBEARfest

Ciders and lagers and bears, oh my!

By HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor
Dillon - OktoBEARfest HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

John Longo, Drew Longo, Tom Gottsch and Rebecca Ruoff at the Philadelphia Zoo's OktoBEARfest on Sept. 15, 2018.

This past Saturday, the Philadelphia Zoo held its annual OktoBEARfest. More than 500 guests attended the after-hours event at the zoo and enjoyed entertainment, dancing, yard games, and animal and zookeeper meet and greets. With 100-plus craft beers to sample, guests also enjoyed the offerings from 10 food trucks, including Cow and the Curd, Waffles & Wedges, Lil’ Pop Shop, Nick’s Roast Beef and Hai Street Kitchen, which offered pay-as-you-go selections. OktoBEARfest serves as a fundraiser and supports Philadelphia Zoo in its mission to create joyful discovery and inspire action for animals and habitats.

Dillon - OktoBEARfest HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Chris Cullura, Nicole Cullura, Mark Lesser and Paul Cullura at the Philadelphia Zoo's OktoBEARfest on Sept. 15, 2018.

Dillon - OktoBEARfest HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Regina Tolliver and Kenny Robinson at the Philadelphia Zoo's OktoBEARfest on Sept. 15, 2018.

Dillon - OktoBEARfest HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Brett McLarney, Mitra McLarney and Matt McLarney at the Philadelphia Zoo's OktoBEARfest on Sept. 15, 2018.

Dillon - OktoBEARfest HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Dillon - OktoBEARfest HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Ian Kosavski and Victoria Sperezza at the Philadelphia Zoo's OktoBEARfest on Sept. 15, 2018.

Dillon - OktoBEARfest HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Marissa Field, Andrew Lawlor, Adam Young and Katie Schoyer at the Philadelphia Zoo's OktoBEARfest on Sept. 15, 2018.

Dillon - OktoBEARfest HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Logan Grimes, Gayathri Prabhakar, Mariko Bennett, Yesi Sanchez at the Philadelphia Zoo's OktoBEARfest on Sept. 15, 2018.

Dillon - OktoBEARfest HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Rebecca Chen (dressed as a Red Panda) and Aachen Elginghorst pick up their mugs as they attend the Philadelphia Zoo's OktoBEARfest on Sept. 15, 2018.


HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor

