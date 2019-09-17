More Culture:

September 17, 2019

Photos: Second Annual Jewelers’ Row District Fall Festival

There was food, fun and shopping on Saturday

By HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor
Dillon - Jewelers Row HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Alexia and Bianca enjoyed creating artistic pumpkins at the 2nd annual Jewelers Row Fall Festival on Saturday, September 14, 2019.

The Jewelers’ Row District welcomed the community to its Second Annual Jewelers’ Row District Fall Festival on Saturday, September 14, 2019.

Attendees enjoyed entertainment, shopping, games, food and drink from local merchants like DiBruno Bros., Sweet Charlies, Maggiano’s Little Italy, Nutz About Popcorn and Sandler's on 9th.

Here are photos from the event:

Dillon - Jewelers RowHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Derek and Nateshe, who are getting married in 2020, were shopping for jewelry and a wedding venue at the 2nd Annual Jewelers Row Fall Festival on Saturday, September 14, 2019.

Dillon - Jewelers RowHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Kelly and Sean enjoy a bite to eat at the 2nd Annual Jewelers Row Fall Festival on Saturday, September 14, 2019.

Dillon - Jewelers RowHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

The rain held off and a steady crowd turned out for the 2nd Annual Jewelers Row Fall Festival on Saturday, September 14, 2019.

Dillon - Jewelers RowHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Tiffany Connelly, Adam Riley, Leah Viscusi and Cole Hewett have fun at the 2nd Annual Jewelers Row Fall Festival on Saturday, September 14, 2019.

Dillon - Jewelers RowHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Ann Marie Nacchio and her team at Allied can always be found around town promoting all the great events at the Kimmel Center. Here, they are at the 2nd Annual Jewelers Row Fall Festival on Saturday, September 14, 2019.

Dillon - Jewelers RowHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Jacquie McBreen and Paul Sandler of Sandler's on 9th restaurant dished out tasty bites at the 2nd Annual Jewelers Row Fall Festival on Saturday, September 14, 2019.

