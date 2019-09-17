Photos: Second Annual Jewelers’ Row District Fall Festival

The Jewelers’ Row District welcomed the community to its Second Annual Jewelers’ Row District Fall Festival on Saturday, September 14, 2019.

Attendees enjoyed entertainment, shopping, games, food and drink from local merchants like DiBruno Bros., Sweet Charlies, Maggiano’s Little Italy, Nutz About Popcorn and Sandler's on 9th.

Here are photos from the event:

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Derek and Nateshe, who are getting married in 2020, were shopping for jewelry and a wedding venue at the 2nd Annual Jewelers Row Fall Festival on Saturday, September 14, 2019.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Kelly and Sean enjoy a bite to eat at the 2nd Annual Jewelers Row Fall Festival on Saturday, September 14, 2019.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice The rain held off and a steady crowd turned out for the 2nd Annual Jewelers Row Fall Festival on Saturday, September 14, 2019.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Tiffany Connelly, Adam Riley, Leah Viscusi and Cole Hewett have fun at the 2nd Annual Jewelers Row Fall Festival on Saturday, September 14, 2019.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Ann Marie Nacchio and her team at Allied can always be found around town promoting all the great events at the Kimmel Center. Here, they are at the 2nd Annual Jewelers Row Fall Festival on Saturday, September 14, 2019.