PHOTOS: Stratus Lounge's Spring Awakening Party

Despite a rain delay followed by a cold front, Stratus Rooftop Lounge on the 11th floor of 433 Chestnut Street, hosted their annual Spring Awakening party on Friday April 26 on the roof of Kimpton Hotel Monaco to kick off the warmer months ahead.

The event was packed with guests enjoying cocktails, lite bites and dancing to entertainment by Worldtown Soundsystem, Worldtown DJs Ben Arsenal & OLUWAFEMI. To kick off the party the opening act was Muscle Tough.

The following are a series of photos from the Spring Awakening party.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Leland K, Netera Brickle and Julian Grant at the annual Spring Awakening Party at Stratus Lounge, April 26, 2019.



HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Madeleine Belle hands out purple feathers to the crowd at the annual Spring Awakening Party at Stratus Lounge, April 26, 2019.



HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Lene Dronen, Julia Lehman and Leah MacDonald at the annual Spring Awakening Party at Stratus Lounge, April 26, 2019.



HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Worldtown Soundsystem performs at the annual Spring Awakening Party at Stratus Lounge, April 26, 2019.



HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Jacqueline at the annual Spring Awakening Party at Stratus Lounge, April 26, 2019.



HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Solita and Lisa at the annual Spring Awakening Party at Stratus Lounge, April 26, 2019.



HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Mike Amt, Austin Lichtman, Michelle Gonzalez, and Brittany DiFonzo at the annual Spring Awakening Party at Stratus Lounge, April 26, 2019.