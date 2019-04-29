PHOTOS: Stratus Lounge's Spring Awakening Party

Jennifer Alverez at the annual Spring Awakening Party at Stratus Lounge, April 26, 2019.
Despite a rain delay followed by a cold front, Stratus Rooftop Lounge on the 11th floor of 433 Chestnut Street, hosted their annual Spring Awakening party on Friday April 26 on the roof of Kimpton Hotel Monaco to kick off the warmer months ahead.
The event was packed with guests enjoying cocktails, lite bites and dancing to entertainment by Worldtown Soundsystem, Worldtown DJs Ben Arsenal & OLUWAFEMI. To kick off the party the opening act was Muscle Tough.
The following are a series of photos from the Spring Awakening party.
HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice
Leland K, Netera Brickle and Julian Grant at the annual Spring Awakening Party at Stratus Lounge, April 26, 2019.
HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice
Madeleine Belle hands out purple feathers to the crowd at the annual Spring Awakening Party at Stratus Lounge, April 26, 2019.
HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice
Lene Dronen, Julia Lehman and Leah MacDonald at the annual Spring Awakening Party at Stratus Lounge, April 26, 2019.