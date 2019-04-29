More Culture:

April 29, 2019

PHOTOS: Stratus Lounge's Spring Awakening Party

Worldtown Soundsystem entertained guests throughout the evening

By HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor
Dillon - Spring Awakening HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Jennifer Alverez at the annual Spring Awakening Party at Stratus Lounge, April 26, 2019.

Despite a rain delay followed by a cold front, Stratus Rooftop Lounge on the 11th floor of 433 Chestnut Street, hosted their annual Spring Awakening party on Friday April 26 on the roof of Kimpton Hotel Monaco to kick off the warmer months ahead.

The event was packed with guests enjoying cocktails, lite bites and dancing to entertainment by Worldtown Soundsystem, Worldtown DJs Ben Arsenal & OLUWAFEMI. To kick off the party the opening act was Muscle Tough.

The following are a series of photos from the Spring Awakening party.

Dillon - Spring AwakeningHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Leland K, Netera Brickle and Julian Grant at the annual Spring Awakening Party at Stratus Lounge, April 26, 2019.


Dillon - Spring AwakeningHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Madeleine Belle hands out purple feathers to the crowd at the annual Spring Awakening Party at Stratus Lounge, April 26, 2019.


Dillon - Spring AwakeningHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Lene Dronen, Julia Lehman and Leah MacDonald at the annual Spring Awakening Party at Stratus Lounge, April 26, 2019.


Dillon - Spring AwakeningHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Worldtown Soundsystem performs at the annual Spring Awakening Party at Stratus Lounge, April 26, 2019.


Dillon - Spring AwakeningHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Jacqueline at the annual Spring Awakening Party at Stratus Lounge, April 26, 2019.


Dillon - Spring AwakeningHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Solita and Lisa at the annual Spring Awakening Party at Stratus Lounge, April 26, 2019.


Dillon - Spring AwakeningHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Mike Amt, Austin Lichtman, Michelle Gonzalez, and Brittany DiFonzo at the annual Spring Awakening Party at Stratus Lounge, April 26, 2019.


Dillon - Spring AwakeningHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Josh Demarco, CEO of D.A.P.R. and Dave Yikes, GM of Stratus Lounge at the annual Spring Awakening Party at Stratus Lounge, April 26, 2019.


