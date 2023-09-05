Plymouth Meeting man charged in death of 7-year-old who fell out of truck bed

The Plymouth Meeting man who allegedly ran over a 7-year-old girl with his truck last month will face criminal charges, prosecutors said Tuesday.

The girl was among five children who were riding unsecured in the bed of Andres Marin's truck on Aug. 22, investigators said. As Marin, 48, allegedly made a turn in the area of Jolly and Harvard roads, the girl fell over the edge of the cargo bed wall, hit her head on the pavement and was run over by the truck.

After driving the girl back to her home, Marin and her father took her to Jefferson Einstein Montgomery Hospital, where she died, police said. An autopsy determined the cause of death to be blunt impact injuries.

Pennsylvania law outlaws minors from riding in the back of pickup trucks. Marin allegedly was driving a 1996 Subaru Sambar, a cabover truck with sidewalls that only measure 11 1/2 inches high.



Marin is a neighbor of the girls' family and the other children, who had gone on rides in the back of his truck at other times during the summer, authorities said.

Source/Montgomery County D.A.'s Office Andres Marin

Marin turned himself in to authorities Tuesday. He has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, homicide by vehicle, endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment.

"This activity by the defendant was illegal, it was dangerous, and he should have known that it was just a matter of time until of these 'fun' rides ended tragically," Montgomery District Attorney Kevin Steele said.



Marin has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 19.