Brunch at Jersey pizzeria includes Sinatra tunes, pizza topped with scrapple

One South Jersey restaurant is getting creative with its brunch offerings.

Pizza Crime in Haddonfield is starting Sinatra Sundays on Father's Day weekend. The pizzeria will play Frank Sinatra classics and serve pizza topped with breakfast favorites like scrapple and pork roll.

Chef Nab Maitra, who has worked at Philly's Pizzeria Vetri and Osteria, came up with the pizza party idea by combining some of his favorite things.

Brunch pizza includes:

• Margherita

• Pepperoni

• Scrapple Jawn

• Pork Roll, Egg 'n' Cheese

• Cacio Peppe Pie

• Guanciale, Egg 'n' Cheese

The Scrapple Jawn is made with parmesan, fontina, fried scrapple, egg and hot honey. The Cacio Peppe Pie features parmesan, pecorino, black pepper and egg yolk.

As for the pie with guanciale, if you're unfamiliar with the item, it's an Italian cured meat product prepared from pork jowl or cheeks.

Pizza Crime is located at 139 Kings Highway E. in Haddonfield, New Jersey. You can check out images of the pizzeria's more traditional pies on its Instagram, as well as the full Sinatra Sundays menu.

The special brunch will be offered every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling (609) 749-6000.