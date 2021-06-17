More Events:

June 17, 2021

Brunch at Jersey pizzeria includes Sinatra tunes, pizza topped with scrapple

Pizza Crime in Haddonfield has a new menu available Sunday mornings

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Brunch
Pizza Crime brunch Pizza Crime/Instagram

Pizza Crime in South Jersey sells traditional pies, like the two pictured above, but the pizzeria also offers more creative items. Brunch pies on Sundays include scrapple, pork roll and eggs.

One South Jersey restaurant is getting creative with its brunch offerings.

Pizza Crime in Haddonfield is starting Sinatra Sundays on Father's Day weekend. The pizzeria will play Frank Sinatra classics and serve pizza topped with breakfast favorites like scrapple and pork roll.

RELATED: Chef-in-residence program to begin at Philadelphia Museum of Art | Sabrina's Cafe bringing weekend brunch to the Jersey Shore

Chef Nab Maitra, who has worked at Philly's Pizzeria Vetri and Osteria, came up with the pizza party idea by combining some of his favorite things.

Brunch pizza includes:

• Margherita
• Pepperoni
• Scrapple Jawn
• Pork Roll, Egg 'n' Cheese
• Cacio Peppe Pie
• Guanciale, Egg 'n' Cheese

The Scrapple Jawn is made with parmesan, fontina, fried scrapple, egg and hot honey. The Cacio Peppe Pie features parmesan, pecorino, black pepper and egg yolk.

As for the pie with guanciale, if you're unfamiliar with the item, it's an Italian cured meat product prepared from pork jowl or cheeks.

Pizza Crime is located at 139 Kings Highway E. in Haddonfield, New Jersey. You can check out images of the pizzeria's more traditional pies on its Instagram, as well as the full Sinatra Sundays menu.

The special brunch will be offered every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling (609) 749-6000.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Brunch Philadelphia Pizza New Jersey Restaurants Music

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

The Sixers are where they've always been, waiting for Ben Simmons
Ben-Simmons-Sixers-76ers-Hawks_061721_USAT

Sponsored

Five essential tips for first-time Philly homebuyers
City shot - residential real esta

Health News

CHOP ranked second-best children's hospital in the nation by U.S. News and World Report
CHOP hospital ranking

Wildlife

Great white shark caught, released by fishermen off coast of Seaside Heights
Shark Seaside Heights

Performances

Justin Bieber, Lil Baby highlight Made in America Festival's 2021 lineup
Made in America 2021 lineup

Family-Friendly

Giant, inflatable waterslides coming this summer to Lehigh County mountain
Slide the Slopes

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1425 Locust St 31A

FOR SALE! OPEN HOUSE ON SATURDAY (JUNE 16) FROM 11AM-1PM! This home is an incredible penthouse with 360 degree views and designer finishes throughout! 2,614 sqft | $1,450,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 2031 Locust St 601

FOR RENT! Luxurious light-filled 3 bed + den, 2 bath located steps from Rittenhouse Square! Features grand entertaining spaces, an updated kitchen and baths, and new gray wood-like flooring throughout most of the flat. 1,375 sqft | $3,250/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved