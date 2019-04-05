During Community Day, admission is free to Please Touch Museum

April 05, 2019
Looking for something to do with the kids this weekend?
Sunday is PNC Grow Up Great Community Day at the Please Touch Museum. Admission to the children's museum between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. will be free.
Normally, admission is $19 per person.
In addition to having the opportunity to explore the museum's interactive exhibits (there's a grocery store, campsite, pint-sized Schuylkill River and more), kids can meet Daniel Tiger.
Look for the PBS Kids' character from noon to 12:30 p.m., 1:15 to 1:45 p.m. and 2:30 to 3 p.m.
Sunday, April 7
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Free admission
Please Touch Museum
4231 Avenue of the Republic, Philadelphia, PA 19131
