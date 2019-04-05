More Events:

April 05, 2019

During Community Day, admission is free to Please Touch Museum

Sunday, April 7, take the kids to a local museum for a full day of play

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Carroll - Carousel at Please Touch Museum Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Woodside Park Dentzel Carousel at the Please Touch Museum in Philadelphia.

Looking for something to do with the kids this weekend?

Sunday is PNC Grow Up Great Community Day at the Please Touch Museum. Admission to the children's museum between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. will be free.

Normally, admission is $19 per person.

In addition to having the opportunity to explore the museum's interactive exhibits (there's a grocery store, campsite, pint-sized Schuylkill River and more), kids can meet Daniel Tiger.

Look for the PBS Kids' character from noon to 12:30 p.m., 1:15 to 1:45 p.m. and 2:30 to 3 p.m.

PNC Grow Up Great Community Day

Sunday, April 7
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Free admission
Please Touch Museum
4231 Avenue of the Republic, Philadelphia, PA 19131

