Film program includes 'Jurassic Park' with talk by Spielberg's dino advisor

Theaters across the country are participating in the Science on Screen Program, including the Main Line's Bryn Mawr Film Institute.

The program pairs films with engaging talks by experts in different natural and social sciences fields.

The first film screened at Bryn Mawr will be Steven Spielberg's "Jurassic Park." Afterwards, "Dino" Don Lessem, who served as dinosaur advisor during the film's production, will separate fact from fiction.

In total, four films and discussions make up the program. The schedule is listed below. For each event, tickets are $12.50 for general admission, $10 for seniors and students and $8 for BMFI members and those under 18.

Date: Saturday, April 13 at 1 p.m.

Topic: Paleontology

Featuring: "Jurassic Park" screening with discussion by "Dino" Don Lessem

Date: Thursday, April 18 at 7 p.m.

Topic: Gaming

Featuring: "Computer Chess" screening with discussion by Dr. Frank Lee, creator of Skyscraper Tetris and Director of Drexel University's Entrepreneurial Game Studio

Date: Thursday, April 25, 7 p.m.

Topic: Deaf culture

Featuring: Deaf Short Films Program with discussion by Melissa Draganac-Hawk, President of the National Association of the Deaf

Date: Thursday, May 2 at 7 p.m.

Topic: Elite athleticism

Featuring: "Over the Limit" screening with discussion by elite rhythmic gymnast Polina Kozitskiy and celebrated sports psychologist Dr. Joel Fish, consultant to the 76ers, Flyers and Phillies

Saturday, April 13, through Thursday, May 2

$8-$12.50 per screening

Bryn Mawr Film Institute

824 Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr, PA 19010



