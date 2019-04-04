More Events:

April 04, 2019

Film program includes 'Jurassic Park' with talk by Spielberg's dino advisor

Science on Screen at Bryn Mawr Film Institute pairs films and discussions by experts

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Films
Jurassic Park screening with discussion by "Dino" Don Lessem Courtesy of/Bryn Mawr Film Institute

Bryn Mawr Film Institute to host screening of "Jurassic Park," followed by discussion by "Dino" Don Lessem.

Theaters across the country are participating in the Science on Screen Program, including the Main Line's Bryn Mawr Film Institute.

The program pairs films with engaging talks by experts in different natural and social sciences fields. 

The first film screened at Bryn Mawr will be Steven Spielberg's "Jurassic Park." Afterwards, "Dino" Don Lessem, who served as dinosaur advisor during the film's production, will separate fact from fiction.

RELATED: What to watch at the third annual Philadelphia Environmental Film Festival

In total, four films and discussions make up the program. The schedule is listed below. For each event, tickets are $12.50 for general admission, $10 for seniors and students and $8 for BMFI members and those under 18.

Date: Saturday, April 13 at 1 p.m.
Topic: Paleontology
Featuring: "Jurassic Park" screening with discussion by "Dino" Don Lessem

Date: Thursday, April 18 at 7 p.m.
Topic: Gaming
Featuring: "Computer Chess" screening with discussion by Dr. Frank Lee, creator of Skyscraper Tetris and Director of Drexel University's Entrepreneurial Game Studio

Date: Thursday, April 25, 7 p.m.
Topic: Deaf culture
Featuring: Deaf Short Films Program with discussion by Melissa Draganac-Hawk, President of the National Association of the Deaf

Date: Thursday, May 2 at 7 p.m.
Topic: Elite athleticism
Featuring: "Over the Limit" screening with discussion by elite rhythmic gymnast Polina Kozitskiy and celebrated sports psychologist Dr. Joel Fish, consultant to the 76ers, Flyers and Phillies

Science on Screen Program

Saturday, April 13, through Thursday, May 2
$8-$12.50 per screening
Bryn Mawr Film Institute
824 Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr, PA 19010

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Films Philadelphia Main Line Screenings Science Movies Festivals

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles should trade for Browns RB Duke Johnson
040419DukeJohnson

Courts

Tech 9 was to be arraigned on child porn charges the day after his death
tech 9 child porn charges

Events

The Bourse is honoring 'Fearless Femmes' this First Friday
Carroll - The Philadelphia Bourse Lalo

Phillies

MLB Power Rankings Roundup: The Phillies are (mostly) on top of the baseball world
Bryce-Harper-Jean-Segura_040319_Phillies

Health News

FDA warns public that seizures are a potential side effect of vaping, launches investigation
e-cigarette sipa

Fitness

Center City's free workout program returns to Dilworth Park
Carroll - Dilworth Park

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved