Podcast: Debating the Eagles' most likely first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft

In the latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I took turns naming players we think are the most likely to be selected in the first round by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2022 NFL Draft, debating the value of those players along the way.

Oh, and Happy Easter, for those of you who either celebrate or just like candy. 🐰

Listen below (BGN Radio #244). And here's the iTunes link. Review, subscribe, etc.





