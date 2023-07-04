More Sports:

July 04, 2023

Podcasts: A mailbag episode, and one last review of all the NFC East teams' most glaring flaws

The latest episode of BGN Radio with Jimmy Kempski and Brandon Lee Gowton.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Dak-Prescott-Eagles-Cowboys-Christmas-Eve-Haason-Reddick Kevin Jairaj/USA Today Sports

Eagles pass rusher Hasson Reddick chases down Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during the 2022 NFL season.

In the latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I took your questions in a marathon mailbag episode (BGN Radio #327 below). We also joined Cowboys writer RJ Ochoa on the NFC Mixtape to discuss my NFC East "dumpster fire" series. As of 6:41 am EST, that is not yet live, but it should be soon (it will be Vol. 118). I want to go for a bike ride, soooo I'm not waiting to publish. 🤷‍♂️

Listen below. And here's the iTunes link. Review, subscribe, etc.


