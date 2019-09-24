More News:

September 24, 2019

Poe's Sandwich Joint will reopen in Fishtown after closing abruptly in July

By Virginia Streva
Poe's Sandwich Joint is reopening in Fishtown after closing abruptly in July. The popular spot was only in business for eight months and was originally located at the cross-section of Frankford Ave. and Marlborough St.

Poe's Sandwich Joint is officially coming back after the popular Fishtown spot suddenly closed after only eight months in business in July. 

The sandwich shop's owner, Richard Tamaccio Jr., announced on Poe's Instagram page Monday night that the infamous, yet short-lived shop would be reopening. It is not clear where the new location will be, but Tamaccio confirmed it will be in Fishtown.

Tamaccio wrote on the social media platform, "We're ecstatic to announce that @poessandwichjoint is officially back in business. New location coming soon to Fishtown. Details to follow shortly. Thank youse for the unwavering support."

Poe's Sandwich Joint, originally located at the cross-section of Frankford Ave. and Marlborough St., closed without warning on July 28. During its eight months in business Poe's was wildly successful, but the owner claimed he was struggling financially and was unable to renegotiate the lease at the 1429 Marlborough St. location. 

The post, which has now been deleted, said, "I'm not gonna bulls—t you anymore because I consider us friends now. I took out a loan to open Poe's that, let's say, to put it lightly, was not FDIC insured. It has unfortunately left me in a tenuous financial situation, to say the very least. That grim reality coupled with the fact that I was unable to renegotiate a long-term lease in the current location has left me no choice but to close the restaurant."

The shop sported many beloved menu items, including the "Uncle Tony," an artisanal Philly cheesesteak with gouda whiz, "The Hamiliton," a chicken cutlet sandwich with bacon, French fries, and ranch, and an assortment of fry orders, including loaded fries and funnel cake fries. 

Virginia Streva
