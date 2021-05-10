More Events:

May 10, 2021

Christopher Kearse to serve French-Japanese fusion during one-night-only kitchen takeover

The chef will take his talents to Community in Point Breeze this May

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
Chef Christopher Kearse Courtesy of/Lexy Pierce

Chef Christopher Kearse is taking over the kitchen at the Point Breeze restaurant Community for a one-night-only special event.

Community, the Point Breeze restaurant, is collaborating with chef Christopher Kearse of French restaurant Forsythia in Old City.

On Wednesday, May 12, Kearse will take over the kitchen to serve French-Japanese fusion.

RELATED: Pennsylvania Libations is new merchant at Reading Terminal Market | Farmers market open on Saturdays in Germantown's Market Square

The menu is below and features many yakitori dishes.

• Duck meatball skewers à l’orange
• Veal tongue with ramp gribiche
• Sous vide short rib with bone marrow unagi sauce
• Grilled shishido peppers tossed in black lime and pepper
• Grilled gold bands oyster with crunchy shallots and basquaise sauce
• Hen-of-the-wood mushroom, red wine and Furikake
• Cold spicy pickled cucumber salad
• Tempura Japanese cauliflower with rouille
• Matcha and lemongrass pot de crème with white soy honeycomb

The kitchen takeover event will run from 5 to 10 p.m. The special menu will be available for limited indoor dining, expanded outdoor dining, takeaway and delivery. Community is located at 1200 S. 21st St.

Kearse was a James Beard Award semifinalist in 2014. He owned the Philly BYOB restaurant Will for seven years before closing it to open Forsythia in 2019.

Sinead Cummings

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

