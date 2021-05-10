Christopher Kearse to serve French-Japanese fusion during one-night-only kitchen takeover

Community, the Point Breeze restaurant, is collaborating with chef Christopher Kearse of French restaurant Forsythia in Old City.

On Wednesday, May 12, Kearse will take over the kitchen to serve French-Japanese fusion.

The menu is below and features many yakitori dishes.

• Duck meatball skewers à l’orange

• Veal tongue with ramp gribiche

• Sous vide short rib with bone marrow unagi sauce

• Grilled shishido peppers tossed in black lime and pepper

• Grilled gold bands oyster with crunchy shallots and basquaise sauce

• Hen-of-the-wood mushroom, red wine and Furikake

• Cold spicy pickled cucumber salad

• Tempura Japanese cauliflower with rouille

• Matcha and lemongrass pot de crème with white soy honeycomb

The kitchen takeover event will run from 5 to 10 p.m. The special menu will be available for limited indoor dining, expanded outdoor dining, takeaway and delivery. Community is located at 1200 S. 21st St.

Kearse was a James Beard Award semifinalist in 2014. He owned the Philly BYOB restaurant Will for seven years before closing it to open Forsythia in 2019.