May 07, 2021

Farmers market open on Saturdays in Germantown's Market Square

Shoppers will find fresh produce, cold-pressed juices, charcuterie, flowers and more

By Sinead Cummings
The Germantown Farmers Market is open on Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. through October.

The Germantown Farmers Market will return to Germantown Avenue's Market Square on Saturdays through October. 

The May 8 market will be the first since the pandemic began.

The Food Trust operated the neighborhood's farmers market in the past. Now, it's organized by Germantown United Community Development Corp., CSA farm Philly Forests and urban design planning firm Sally Blagg.

The founder of Philly Forests, Jasmine Thompson, offered to take over the market from The Food Trust, allowing Germantown residents to make the market an independent operation, according to Germantown Info Hub.

"The mission is to increase sustainable agriculture and urban forestry in BIPOC communities," states a release on the market's opening.

Below is a list of what shoppers can expect at the market. 

• Organically produced fruits, veggies, herbs and plants from Farmer Jawn
• Paint-your-own-pottery-classes from THE STUDEYO
• Tea and tea accessories from the Random Tea Room
• Seasonal floral arrangements from Bloom Bold Co.
• Charcuterie boards and grazing boxes from Lavish Pairings 
• Soy wax candles from Rose Wood Home 
• Cold-pressed juices from the Juice Jawn
• Community resources, music, arts and entertainment sponsored by Germantown United CDC

The market will be open on Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. Market Square, a previously underutilized neighborhood park, is located at Germantown Avenue and East School House Lane.

Sinead Cummings
