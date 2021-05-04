Marketplace, live performances to pop up at Dilworth Park

Dilworth Park recently opened a retro-themed roller skating rink and has now revealed a few more new additions to the public space outside City Hall.

This spring and summer, live performances will be held at Dilworth Park, with The Arts on Center Stage taking place on Wednesdays from 5 to 7:30 p.m. through Aug. 25.

First up on May 5 is a performance by a percussion trio from the Philadelphia Orchestra. The new cultural series will feature ballet, jazz and more.

Those interested in watching the shows are invited to stop by with dinner to dine while enjoying the live entertainment.

Dilworth Park is also debuting The Garden during the weekend of Friday, June 11. The three-day event includes strolling entertainers, a flower wall, a DJ, lawn games and a beer garden. The fun begins at noon and runs through 8 p.m. on June 11 and June 12. On June 13, it comes to end at 6 p.m.

Planned in conjunction with The Garden, a preview of the Philadelphia Marketplace will give visitors the opportunity to shop at Dilworth Park throughout the weekend.



The Philadelphia Marketplace officially opens on June 18 and will be open Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m. through Oct 2.

A rotating lineup of retailers, local small businesses and merchants will sell their goods at the weekly pop-up.

Outdoor workouts at Dilworth Park also are back for the spring, summer and early fall.