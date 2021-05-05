More Events:

It's strawberry season at Peddler's Village in Bucks County

Enjoy the bright red fruit throughout the month with restaurant specials and an outdoor market

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Strawberry festival at Peddler's Village Photo by Monika Grabkowska/on Unsplash

This May, visit Peddler's Village for strawberry specials from the shopping center's restaurants and weekend entertainment.

Peddler's Village in Bucks County is celebrating May as National Strawberry Month.

The outdoor shopping center's restaurants and eateries are offering strawberry-themed food and drink specials through the end of the month, and there will be live entertainment and outdoor tents selling strawberry treats on the weekends.

RELATED: Marketplace, live performances to pop up at Dilworth Park | Center City Restaurant Week 2021: More than 50 restaurants participating this May

Some of the specials include alcoholic strawberry lemonade, a baked brie with strawberry and honey, a strawberry-jalapeño margarita, pork tacos with a strawberry salsa, a strawberry chicken salad sandwich and a strawberry cobbler with vanilla ice cream.

The restaurants offering the specials are Buttonwood Grill, Cock 'n Bull, Hart's Tavern and Earl's New American.

Weekend entertainment includes stilt walkers, a petting zoo, DJs, axe throwing, a brass band and more. The weekend of May 15 has the most going on, but there's plenty to see and do at Peddler's Village throughout the month.

Strawberry Month

Through May 31
Pay-as-you-go
Peddler's Village
100 Peddlers Village, New Hope, Pa. 18938

