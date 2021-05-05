It's strawberry season at Peddler's Village in Bucks County

Peddler's Village in Bucks County is celebrating May as National Strawberry Month.

The outdoor shopping center's restaurants and eateries are offering strawberry-themed food and drink specials through the end of the month, and there will be live entertainment and outdoor tents selling strawberry treats on the weekends.

Some of the specials include alcoholic strawberry lemonade, a baked brie with strawberry and honey, a strawberry-jalapeño margarita, pork tacos with a strawberry salsa, a strawberry chicken salad sandwich and a strawberry cobbler with vanilla ice cream.

The restaurants offering the specials are Buttonwood Grill, Cock 'n Bull, Hart's Tavern and Earl's New American.

Weekend entertainment includes stilt walkers, a petting zoo, DJs, axe throwing, a brass band and more. The weekend of May 15 has the most going on, but there's plenty to see and do at Peddler's Village throughout the month.

Through May 31

Pay-as-you-go

Peddler's Village

100 Peddlers Village, New Hope, Pa. 18938

