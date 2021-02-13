Poke Burri brings sushi 'donuts,' tuna nachos to Center City

We've heard of the sushi burrito, but Atlanta-born Poke Burri is bringing something new to Philadelphia: sushi donuts.

The poke restaurant opened its first location in Philly, located at 255 S. 10th St, Friday and shares space with its dual brand, Lifting Noodles, which offers an array of ramen.

The menu is packed with familiar favorites like create-your-own poke bowls and sushi burritos with fresh salmon, tuna, shrimp tempura, crab salad and tofu, Eater Philadelphia reported.

However, the Secret Menu offers even more unique fare, ranging from sushi pizza and sushi corndogs to matcha beignets and poke served up in a pineapple.

Diners can try the shared starter section that offers spicy tuna nachos, jalapeño poppers and fried Brussels Sprouts.

There's even miniature versions of the sushi burrito and donut, as well as sushi sandwiches and matcha and ube ice cream sandwiches.

Founders Seven Chan and Ken Yu launched their first store in the We Suki Suki food hall in East Atlanta Village in 2016. The pair have gone on to open locations across the country in cities like Jacksonville, Raleigh and Houston.



Lifting Noodles has ramen options like classic tonkotsu with pork belly and black mushroom or "Popeye's Favorite" with spinach and creamy chicken broth.

Customers can dine-in at the counter service restaurant, order takeout or get their sushi donuts delivered through UberEats, Doordash, Grubhub, Seamless and ChowNow.



The Center City location is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.