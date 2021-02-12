Fairmount Park Conservancy selling sweatshirts and masks through online shop

You can now proudly show your appreciation for the city's green spaces by wearing an "I heart Philly Parks" T-shirt.

Fairmount Park Conservancy has a new online shop with short-sleeve shirts, crewneck sweatshirts and masks.

The sweatshirts are gray and the shirts come in shades of green, blue and purple. There are youth and adult sizes available. Prices range from $20.63 to $35.99.

The masks for kids and adults, which are white and say "I heart Philly Parks," are $12.99 each. There's also a tote bag and a mug for sale.

You can shop the full collection online. Those who purchase items from the online store are helping support Philly's parks.