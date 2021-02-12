Fairmount Park Conservancy selling sweatshirts and masks through online shop

February 12, 2021
You can now proudly show your appreciation for the city's green spaces by wearing an "I heart Philly Parks" T-shirt.
Fairmount Park Conservancy has a new online shop with short-sleeve shirts, crewneck sweatshirts and masks.
The sweatshirts are gray and the shirts come in shades of green, blue and purple. There are youth and adult sizes available. Prices range from $20.63 to $35.99.
This Valentine's Day, show some love for the park champion in your life! We are excited to debut our new Fairmount Park Conservancy Swag Shop, with T-shirts for adults and kids, sweatshirts, face masks, and more. Peruse here: https://t.co/5GWR9CYHqK pic.twitter.com/dXtaOCYZIA— Fairmount Park Conservancy (@myphillypark) February 12, 2021
You can shop the full collection online. Those who purchase items from the online store are helping support Philly's parks.
