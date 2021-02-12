National Constitution Center reopens its doors for Presidents Day weekend

The National Constitution Center opened Friday for the first time since November, debuting a weekend-only schedule that will persist for the foreseeable future.

The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Friday through Sunday. This weekend, it also will open Monday for Presidents Day.

Philadelphia museums were forced to close shortly before Thanksgiving as the city enacted new COVID-19 restrictions amid a surge in coronavirus cases that did not dip until after the holidays. Those restrictions were lifted in early January. Many museums quickly reopened.

During Presidents Day weekend, the Constitution Center will use its Presidential Portrait Gallery to teach visitors about Article II of the Constitution, which lays out the responsibilities of the executive branch, including the president, vice president and Cabinet.



Visitors can take part in presidential role playing scenarios and trivia challenges to learn about the Electoral College and duties of the president. The activities will take place in the Grand Hall Lobby. Social distancing will be enforced.

The Constitution Center also has lots of online resources and exhibits available, including presidential trivia videos and scholar exchange programs.

Nearby Independence National Historical Park reopened its indoor sites, including Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell Center, in early January. The Museum of the American Revolution reopened too.

The Franklin Institute, Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University, Barnes Museum and the Philadelphia Museum of Art — all located along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway — also are open. The Rodin Museum will remain closed through the spring.

Eastern State Penitentiary in Fairmount will reopen in March.

