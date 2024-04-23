Police searching for 3 suspects tied to shooting near SEPTA transit hub in March

Philadelphia police are offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of three suspects involved in a fatal shooting in Frankford last month.

On March 25, Stephen Young, 33, and another man were shot at Griscom and Arrott streets, just outside Arrott Transportation Center at 4:49 p.m. Young was shot in the chest and died. The other man, 20, was shot in his back and twice in a leg. He was treated for his injuries at Temple University Hospital.

Police released surveillance video taken from the transportation center and nearby buildings.

Police said they are looking for two men and a woman. The men are about 6 feet tall and have thin builds, police said. One was wearing a dark jacket with a hood during the shooting; the other was wearing a black jacket over a red hoodie and denim jeans with a unique design. The woman was wearing a tan jacket.

Police recovered a gun at the scene of the shooting. They have not disclosed a motive or announced any arrests.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call (215) 686-TIPS or report a tip online.



