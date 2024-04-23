More News:

April 23, 2024

Police searching for 3 suspects tied to shooting near SEPTA transit hub in March

A 33-year-old man was gunned down outside the Arrot Transportation Center last month and another man was wounded.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Arrott Transportation Center Shooting Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Police are looking for two men and a woman believed to be connected to the March 25 shooting near the Arrott Transportation Center in Frankford. One man was killed and another was wounded.

Philadelphia police are offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of three suspects involved in a fatal shooting in Frankford last month.

On March 25, Stephen Young, 33, and another man were shot at Griscom and Arrott streets, just outside Arrott Transportation Center at 4:49 p.m. Young was shot in the chest and died. The other man, 20, was shot in his back and twice in a leg. He was treated for his injuries at Temple University Hospital.

MOREWarrant for state Rep. Kevin Boyle withdrawn due to legal oversight, district attorney says

Police released surveillance video taken from the transportation center and nearby buildings. 

Police said they are looking for two men and a woman. The men are about 6 feet tall and have thin builds, police said. One was wearing a dark jacket with a hood during the shooting; the other was wearing a black jacket over a red hoodie and denim jeans with a unique design. The woman was wearing a tan jacket.

Police recovered a gun at the scene of the shooting. They have not disclosed a motive or announced any arrests.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call (215) 686-TIPS or report a tip online.


