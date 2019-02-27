Police shoot, wound two pit bulls while serving warrant

Philadelphia Police officers shot and wounded two pit bulls inside a North Philly home Wednesday morning.

The Associated Press reported the officers were attempting to serve a warrant on the 3100 block of North 25th Street around 7 a.m. when the dogs charged at them inside the home.

Police fired their weapons and the dogs were wounded. There is no further information on the condition of the animals at this time.

Neither the officers nor the residents were injured during the incident. No further details on the warrant or arrests were released.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.