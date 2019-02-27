More News:

February 27, 2019

Police shoot, wound two pit bulls while serving warrant

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Police Animals
crime tape stock kat wilcox/Pexels.com

.

Philadelphia Police officers shot and wounded two pit bulls inside a North Philly home Wednesday morning.

The Associated Press reported the officers were attempting to serve a warrant on the 3100 block of North 25th Street around 7 a.m. when the dogs charged at them inside the home.

Police fired their weapons and the dogs were wounded. There is no further information on the condition of the animals at this time.

Neither the officers nor the residents were injured during the incident. No further details on the warrant or arrests were released.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Police Animals Philadelphia Philadelphia Police Dogs Pets

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Examining the Eagles' quarterback situation beyond Carson Wentz, after Nick Foles' exit
022719NateSudfeld

Neighborhoods

West Philly's hobbit-door creator fell ill — and then her neighbors stepped in to help
225PeterStathisWestPhillyDoors

Lawsuits

Herb Lipson's widow suing PhillyMag, estate for $1.6 million
02262019_Philadelphia_magazine_PM

Eagles

The best (and worst) NFL Combine workouts by current Eagles players
022719CarsonWentz

Illness

2 Rutgers students diagnosed with bacterial meningitis
Carroll - Rutgers University-Camden

Parties

Spin offering perks to Bumble users in March
Carroll - SPiN Philadelphia

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Academy House 120 Locust 18r

Academy House. For sale! South-facing 1 bedroom with amazing natural light and updates throughout. 717 SF | $275,000
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved