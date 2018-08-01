More News:

August 01, 2018

Police: Toddler killed in pit bull attack in Port Richmond

By Michael Tanenbaum
A 2-year-old boy was killed Wednesday afternoon when two pit bulls attacked him at his family's residence in Port Richmond, Philadelphia police said.

The incident occurred around 5:15 p.m. at a property on the 3000 block of Agate Street, according to investigators.

Police said the boy, identified only as a Hispanic male, was attacked by two dogs, and there were five or six pit bulls in total at the residence.

When officers arrived at the scene, police shot three of the pit bulls, killing two and wounding the third.

The victim was transported to St. Christopher's Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead shortly after 6 p.m.

There were no injuries to police and an investigation of the circumstances surrounding the attack remains ongoing, police said.

