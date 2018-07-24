More News:

July 24, 2018

Harrowing video shows cop rescue man from oncoming NJ Transit train

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Rescues Police
Perth Amboy Police Perth Amboy Police Department/Facebook

A Perth Amboy police officer rushed to rescue a man from an oncoming NJ Transit train on Thursday, July 19. The incident was captured on Officer Kyle Savoia's body camera.

A New Jersey police officer is being celebrated for his heroism after a body cam video showed him sprinting to the aid of a man who lay motionless on a set of railroad tracks.

RELATED ARTICLE: Philly police officer pays tribute to slain Bronx teen Lesandro Guzma-Feliz

Authorities in Perth Amboy, Middlesex County, released the video on Facebook on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred last Thursday morning, July 19, when Officer Kyle Savoia was dispatched to the tracks for a welfare check, according to NJ.com.

When Savoia arrived at the tracks, a bystander told him there was a distressed man on the tracks. An approaching train was reportedly barreling ahead – full speed – less than 600 feet away. That's when Savoia took off toward the train.

As Savoia approached the train, he waved it off to slow down and urged the man to move from the tracks. The shocked man profusely thanks Savoia and asks him where he came from.

Authorities said the man was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. 

"As police officers, our job is to make quick decisions in difficult situations and to act on them," said Savoia, who was sworn in to the Perth Amboy Police Department in January. 

"At the end of the day, all that matters is everyone gets home safe."

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Rescues Police New Jersey Police NJ Transit

Just In

Must Read

Weather

Severe flooding closes Knoebels, Hershey Park as more rain looms
Knoebels Flooding

Investigations

Spring-Ford Area School District investigates teacher who wrestles as a Nazi
kevin bean blitzkrieg wwwa

Weddings

Carson Wentz shows off honeymoon photos, new tattoo
wildflowers by design wentz wedding

Food & Drink

Made in America hosting competition to choose festival's food vendors
05-Crowd_MadeInAmerica_Reinsel.jpg

Phillies

Chase Utley: The more things change, the more they stay the same
0723_Chase_Utley_USAT

Phillies

MLB Trade Rumors: Phillies showing interest in Curtis Granderson, others
072318_Curtis-Granderson_usat

Escapes

Limited - Seville Spain

$1599 -- Everything You Need to See in Spain: 8 Nights + Flights
Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Limited - Tahiti and Moorea

$4095 -- Tahiti & Moorea: Luxe Retreat w/Overwater Villa & Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.