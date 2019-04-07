More News:

Police in West Philly seize about $20,000 in heroin

Police in the 19th District completed the bust on Saturday

Police in West Philadelphia seized approximately $20,000 in heroin over the weekend. 

The 19th District — which includes Haddington, Carroll Park, and Wynnefield — tweeted a photo of the apprehended drugs late Saturday night. 

MORE NEWS: Burlington County man, missing for months, found frozen to death on walk to Wawa

The tweet, which calls the bust "Operation Pin Point," shows a large sack containing small bags of the drug. 

In February, 11 people were arrested in Kensington in a multi-agency initiative that led to search warrants in 13 homes and 15 vehicles. Police seized nearly $2 million worth of drugs and 170,000 doses of heroin in what was called the "Kensington Initiative." 

We reached out to the 19th District for more details and we'll update this story when we hear back.

