More News:

July 24, 2019

Police: Wilmington man robbed Roxborough bank, then went to the bar

A 53-year-old man was arrested in connection with the robbery, and the money was recovered

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Robberies Odd News
Roxborough robbery peck miller's bar Screenshot/Google Street View

The view of Peck Miller's Bar from Ridge Avenue, where police say they arrested a Wilmington man in connection with a bank robbery shortly after the robbery occurred.

A Wilmington, Delaware, man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a bank robbery in Roxborough. Police found the suspect in an unusual location: a nearby bar.

Officers were called to the DNB Bank on Ridge Avenue just after 2 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a man robbing the bank at point of demand note, according to Philadelphia police.

MORE: Irishman has called Philly area home since '07. ICE wants to send him back.

When officers were surveying the area, they received a tip claiming the suspect was in Peck Miller's Bar, an establishment about 250 feet down the street from the bank.

When officers arrived at the bar, they found the suspect and arrested him.

The money taken during the robbery was recovered, according to police.

MORE: Man allegedly faked racist email from Delco employee, posed as journalist

Police declined to release the suspect's name.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Robberies Odd News Roxborough Thefts Police

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Natalie Egenolf: By letting Tyreek Hill play, NFL continues to prove it only pretends to care about domestic abuse
Tyreek-Hill-Cheifs-ESPYs_072419_USAT

Immigration

Irishman has called Philly area home since '07, but ICE wants to send him back
Keran and Keith Byrne

Children's Health

FDA launches first-ever teen-focused e-cigarette prevention TV ads
fda real cost vaping campaign

Eagles

Doug Pederson has the enviable task of figuring out how to feed many mouths in his loaded offense
072219DougPederson

Movies

Sylvester Stallone could bring Rocky out of retirement for a new TV series and movie
Sylvester Stallone brings Rocky out of retirement

Family-Friendly

Meet baby sharks at Adventure Aquarium in Camden
Adventure Aquarium shark

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved