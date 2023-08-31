More Health:

August 31, 2023

Children from poor neighborhoods are more likely to develop asthma, study finds

Researchers link the chronic lung disease with a lack of health, environmental and economic resources

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Children's Health Asthma
Asthma Neighborhoods Study Parinyabinsuk/iStock.com

Children with access to quality housing, clean air and nutritious food are less likely to develop asthma than children with less access to those resources, according to a new study.

Growing up in neighborhoods without quality housing, nutritious food and clean air can make children more susceptible to asthma, according to a recent study. 

Researchers found that low-poverty U.S. neighborhoods with access to good education, green spaces and healthy food options have about 23 asthma cases for every 1,000 children. Communities with more poverty and less access to these resources see about 27 asthma cases for every 1,000 children, and neighborhoods with extremely limited resources have about 35 asthma cases for every 1,000 children.

The study analyzed asthma rates among 10,516 children between January 1995 and August 2022, then compared that data to the Child Opportunity Index, which links residential addresses with census data about neighborhood resources that are deemed essential for healthy childhood development. Researchers from the National Institutes of Health's Environmental Influences on Child Health Outcomes program published their work in the journal JAMA Pediatrics.

"Understanding neighborhood conditions could help researchers identify vulnerable children who are at high risk for developing asthma," said Izzuddin Aris, assistant professor of population medicine at Harvard Medical School and lead author of the study. "This information can also inform efforts by policymakers, researchers and community groups to improve children's health and foster equity across neighborhoods." 

While researchers believe that more studies are needed to determine what specific neighborhood qualities lead to more child asthma diagnoses, they point to previous research that shows people living in affluent and resource-filled neighborhoods are more physically active, have healthier eating habits and aren't exposed to as much air pollution as those living in poorer communities, which studies have previously linked to asthma development in children. 

Asthma impacts about 7.5 million children in the United States. According to Cleveland Clinic, childhood asthma diagnoses are steadily growing as children are increasingly exposed to allergens, like dust and secondhand smoke, decreasingly exposed to immunity-building illnesses and breastfeeding less

About 21% of children in Philadelphia have asthma, according to the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine. That is more than double the national rate. Researchers have pointed to both indoor and outdoor pollution as contributors to the city's high asthma rates.

A 2019 report conducted by the Philadelphia Department of Public Health found a disparity in asthma-related hospitalizations among children based on race and zip code. Black and Hispanic children were about five times more likely to be hospitalized for asthma than white children. Hospitalization rates were highest in North and West Philly. 

In 1997, the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia started its Community Asthma Prevention Program to support families of children with asthma. Through in-home visits and classes, health care workers give families tools to mitigate and remove asthma triggers. Last year, CHOP and Penn Medicine created a new asthma research center with a goal of expanding CAPP into Chester, where more than 38% of children suffer from asthma. 

Parents should take their child to a doctor if they experience common asthma symptoms like whistling or wheezing when breathing, shortness of breath, chest congestion, frequent coughing, delayed recovery after a respiratory infection or trouble breathing that hinders play or exercise. While asthma is not curable, children may outgrow their symptoms as they age.

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Children's Health Asthma Philadelphia Illness CHOP Neighborhoods Economic Inequality Lungs

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Jefferson Health - Image 2

Jefferson Health Hospitals and Specialties rank among the best in the United States by U.S. News & World Report
Purchased - Vaccine and injection

Here’s why vaccines are one of the greatest achievements in public health

Just In

Must Read

Education

Google partners with Pa. state schools to offer career-training certificates
Google Career Program

Unions

Thank a union member for the Labor Day holiday
Limited - IBEW Labor Day Parade

Phillies

WATCH: Bryce Harper crushes 300th career homer for the Phillies lead
Bryce-Harper-300th-Homer-Phillies-Angels-8.30.23-MLB.jpg

Addiction

1 in 5 marijuana users shows signs of dependency, study finds
Marijuana Addiction Dependency

History

The first major bank heist in America happened 225 years ago in Philly — and the wrong guy went to prison
Carpenters' Hall bank robbery

Food & Drink

Monk's Cafe to host vintage beer sale to aid Vermont flood recovery
Vermont Flooding Fundraiser

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved