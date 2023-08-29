More Health:

August 29, 2023

1 in 5 marijuana users shows signs of dependency, study finds

Medical and recreational use can prompt cravings, increased tolerance and more frequent consumption

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Addiction Marijuana
Marijuana Addiction Dependency Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

Cannabis use disorder is the inability to stop using marijuana even if it's causing health and social problems. A study from Washington, where marijuana is legal for medical and recreational purposes, found 21% of users had signs of dependency.

Marijuana use in the United States has risen in recent years as more states have legalized the drug for medicinal and recreational purposes. Thirty-eight states now have medical marijuana programs, and 23 allow recreational pot.

A misconception exists that marijuana isn't an addictive substance, but people can become reliant on the drug. A new study out of Washington, where marijuana is legal, found 21% of users show signs of cannabis use disorder. The researchers said their finding was in line with previous studies.

With more than half of U.S. adults having legal access to marijuana, whether medically or recreationally, the researchers called for doctors to screen their patients for risk of cannabis dependency. 

"The main take home message of our study is that cannabis use disorder is common among primary care patients in a state with legal cannabis use," Gwen Lapham, the lead author of the study and an assistant investigator at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute, told CNN. 

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention describes cannabis use disorder as the inability to stop using marijuana even if it's causing health and social problems. People who become dependent may feel intense cravings to get high, may increase the amount and frequency of their marijuana use and may engage in risky behaviors like driving while under the influence of the drug.

The study, published in JAMA Open Network, looked at data from about 1,500 primary care patients in Washington who said they had used marijuana in the last 30 days. Among them, 42% only used it for medical purposes, 25% only used it recreationally, and 32% used it in both manners.

The rate of cannabis use disorder among these patients did not differ based on whether they used the drug for medical or recreational purposes. Only 6.5% of users had moderate to severe dependencies, but they tended to be people who used marijuana recreationally. 

The most common symptoms of dependency were higher tolerance for the drug, cravings and uncontrolled escalation of use. Recreational users were more likely to experience withdrawal symptoms, use pot in hazardous situations and continue using the drug despite suffering personal consequences.

The study also looked at the frequency of marijuana use. More than 38% of medical cannabis users said they consumed the drug daily or almost daily, compared to about 25% of recreational users and about 56% of people who used marijuana for both reasons.

People who only used marijuana medicinally tended be older than those who only used it recreationally. Medical users were more likely to use it in an application, like an ointment or lotion. Recreational users primarily inhaled the drug. 

The researchers said their findings were similar to the results of other studies conducted in the United States and other countries. 

In 2020, an analysis examining marijuana use in the U.S., Australia, New Zealand and several European countries found that about 22% of marijuana users would develop cannabis use disorder at some point in their lives. The risk rose to about 33% among young people.

Adults ages 19 to 30 are the fastest growing group of marijuana users in the U.S., according to an annual survey supported by the National Institutes of Health. The proportion of young adults that reported using marijuana within the past year reached 43% in 2021, the highest rate since the survey began collecting that data in 1988. Daily use among young adults reached 11%, up from 8% in 2016 and 6% in 2011.

Overall, the number of Americans who say they have used pot within the last year has risen from 28.7 million in 2009 to 52.5 million in 2021, according to survey data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Addiction Marijuana Philadelphia Drugs Addiction Recreational Marijuana Washington Alternative Medicine Medical Marijuana Weed

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Jefferson Health - Image 2

Jefferson Health Hospitals and Specialties rank among the best in the United States by U.S. News & World Report
Purchased - Vaccine and injection

Here’s why vaccines are one of the greatest achievements in public health

Just In

Must Read

Development

Former Family Court building to become hotel, African American Museum to move to the Parkway
Philly Family Court Building

Unions

Thank a union member for the Labor Day holiday
Limited - IBEW Labor Day Parade

Eagles

25 Eagles training camp questions, answered
083023JalenHurts

Healthy Eating

Fruit and vegetable 'prescriptions' may boost heart health, study says
Produce Prescriptions Health

Food & Drink

Jim's Steaks set to reopen its iconic cheesesteak spot on South Street in late October
Jim's Steaks reopening

Shopping

Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll returns with $1, $3 and $5 deals
Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll 2023

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved