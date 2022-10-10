Post Flight: Eagles remain the best team in the NFL

Welcome to Post Flight, PhillyVoice's weekly Eagles reaction show that airs the morning after each Birds game. Hosted by Eytan Shander, Post Flight features a rotating cast of PhillyVoice writers, including Jimmy Kempski, as well as other guests from around the football world.



From in-depth analysis of the most recent game to looking ahead at what comes next, Post Flight has you covered no matter what type of fan you are. And we do it all in about 30 minutes.



Sit back, relax and enjoy this week's edition of Post Flight...

Week 5: Eagles 20, Cardinals 17

"Jalen Hurts, the Eagles' offensive line, and Dicker the Kicker were the storylines coming out of another HUGE Philadelphia victory. Former Eagle and current TV analyst Garry Cobb joins us to break down what happened out west, plus we hear the BIGGEST calls of the game, and from the key Eagles players who helped make this victory happen." - Shander



