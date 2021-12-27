More Sports:

Post Flight: Eagles continue to roll over lesser opponents as playoff push continues

By Evan Macy
Jalen-Hurts-Lane-Johnson_122721_USAT Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Jalen Hurts threw a touchdown pass to Lane Johnson. Yes. really.

Welcome to Post Flight, PhillyVoice's weekly Eagles reaction show that airs the morning after each Birds game. Hosted by Eytan Shander, Post Flight features a rotating cast of PhillyVoice writers, including Jimmy Kempski, as well as other guests from around the football world.

From in-depth analysis of the most recent game to looking ahead at what comes next, Post Flight has you covered no matter what type of fan you are. And we do it all in about 30 minutes. 

Sit back, relax and enjoy this week's edition of Post Flight...  

Week 16 — The Eagles are on the cusp of a playoff spot

The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the hottest teams in the NFL that nobody wants to face down the stretch. They overcame one of the worst first halves you will see all season by the Birds, only to destroy the New York Giants. hear from Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni, DeVonta Smith and more. Plus the audio calls of Lane Johnson scoring a TD. The Eagles are heading to the playoffs, it's just a matter of when.

If you'd rather just listen, you can do so on Spotify, here. And as always, be sure to like and subscribe.


