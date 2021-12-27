Eagles snap count analysis: Week 16 vs. Giants

In their Week 16 win over the New York Giants, the Philadelphia Eagles played 63 snaps on offense, and 76 on defense. Let's just get right to the snap counts, and some notes.

Quarterback

• 56 snaps: Jalen Hurts

• 7 snaps: Gardner Minshew



Analysis: Everything was bad early offensively, and Hurts was no exception. In the second half, Hurts was 10 of 12 for 105 yards, 2 TDs, and 0 INTs. He rebounded well enough, but if Hurts and the offense play against good teams the way they played against the Giants in the first half, they will lose.



Let's go ahead and update the Jalen Hurts stock up / stock down tally:

Week 1: Eagles 32 at Falcons 6 📈 Week 2: 49ers 17 at Eagles 11 😐 Week 3: Eagles 21 at Cowboys 41 📉 Week 4: Chiefs 42 at Eagles 30 📈 Week 5: Eagles 21 at Panthers 18 😐 Week 6: Buccaneers 28 at Eagles 22 📉 Week 7: Eagles 22 at Raiders 33 📉 Week 8: Eagles 44 at Lions 6 😐 Week 9: Chargers 27 at Eagles 24 😐 Week 10: Eagles 30 at Broncos 13 📈 Week 11: Saints 29 at Eagles 40 📈 Week 12: Eagles 7 at Giants 13 📉 Week 13: Eagles 33 at Jets 18 🪑 Week 15: Washington 17 at Eagles 27 📈 Week 16: Giants 10 at Eagles 34 😐

The tale of the tape:

📈 = 5 games 📉 = 4 games 😐 = 5 games 🪑 = 1 game

Running back

• 22 snaps: Jordan Howard



• 20 snaps: Boston Scott



• 19 snaps: Miles Sanders



• 2 snaps: Kenny Gainwell



Analysis: Sanders left the game early with a hand injury, and did not return. He reportedly has a fracture in his hand, according to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk. That can mean a lot of things, so we'll have to sit tight and wait for the severity of the injury.

Howard also left the game early with a stinger, and did not return. If you'll recall, Howard missed a couple of months during the 2019 season with what the team called a stinger, so that's concerning.

With the run game operating at such a high level, it will be a blow to the offense if the Eagles are without both players in a must-have game Week 17 against Washington.

Wide receiver

• 54 snaps: DeVonta Smith



• 51 snaps: Quez Watkins



• 32 snaps: Jalen Reagor



• 13 snaps: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside



• 8 snaps: Greg Ward



Analysis: Smith is good. #Analysis. 5 catches, 80 yards, 1 highlight reel TD.



Watkins has made his share of contested catches this season for a smaller receiver.

Reagor dropped a screen pass that any NFL wide receiver should make in their sleep. The screen was a great call, as the Eagles caught the Giants on a blitz and appeared to have numbers in their favor on the edge. That was a missed opportunity. He did at least have a 39-yard punt return.

Tight end

• 53 snaps: Dallas Goedert



• 26 snaps: Jack Stoll



• 14 snaps: Tyree Jackson



Analysis: Fantasy football managers were likely frustrated with Goedert's 2 catches for 28 yards, but he had a TD catch and run negated by a Watkins holding call.

Jackson got open down the field and he should have made his first NFL catch, but he could not bring it in.



Offensive line

• 63 snaps each: Jordan Mailata and Landon Dickerson



• 56 snaps each: Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, and Nate Herbig



• 8 snaps: Brett Toth



• 7 snaps each: Sua Opeta and Jack Anderson

Analysis: Kelce, Johnson, and Herbig got to take part of the fourth quarter off with a three-score lead, and as you saw, Johnson caught a touchdown pass.



Rodney McLeod and and Jordan Mailata both lamented that a better touchdown celebration hadn't been choreographed in advance. Again, a missed opportunity.

Defensive line

• 42 snaps: Milton Williams



• 40 snaps each: Javon Hargrave and Fletcher Cox



• 39 snaps: Derek Barnett



• 36 snaps each: Hassan Ridgeway and Tarron Jackson



• 34 snaps: Cameron Malveaux



• 32 snaps: Josh Sweat

Analysis: The interior of the Eagles' defensive line was once again disruptive, as they pushed the pocket all day. Josh Sweat had a nice day rushing from the edge. He had a sack/fumble, and affected other throws.



Linebacker

• 72 snaps: T.J. Edwards



• 65 snaps: Alex Singleton



• 20 snaps: Genard Avery



• 1 snaps: Patrick Johnson

Analysis: Edwards and Singleton combined for 27 tackles. Singleton also alertly hauled in a pass breakup and returned it for a score. This was really a great play by McLeod, who broke hard on a weak route by Kadarius Toney.



Also, an Avery pressure led to a INT for McLeod. It was a great day for the linebackers in the run game as well, as the Eagles' defense held Saquon Barkley to 32 yards on 15 carries.

Cornerback and safety

• 51 snaps: Darius Slay



• 49 snaps: Steven Nelson



• 47 snaps: Marcus Epps



• 46 snaps each: Avonte Maddox and Anthony Harris

• 38 snaps: Rodney McLeod



• 27 snaps: Zech McPhearson



• 25 snaps each: Andre Chachere, Josiah Scott, and Jaren Mayden

Analysis: Guys like McPhearson, Chachere, Scott, and Mayden got to see almost a typical half's worth of snaps once the game got out of hand.

Giants wide receivers combined for 9 catches for 62 yards on 24 targets on Sunday. 2.6 yards per pass attempt.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader