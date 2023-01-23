More Sports:

January 23, 2023

Post Flight: Eagles crush Giants on way to NFC Championship Game

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles-Postgame-Celebrate-Giants-NFL-Playoffs-2022-2023.jpg Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Darius Slay, Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, and C.J. Gardner Johnson telling the Lincoln Financial Field crowd they'll see them next week.

Welcome to Post Flight, PhillyVoice's weekly Eagles reaction show that airs the morning after each Birds game. Hosted by Eytan Shander, Post Flight features a rotating cast of PhillyVoice writers, including Jimmy Kempski, as well as other guests from around the football world.

From in-depth analysis of the most recent game to looking ahead at what comes next, Post Flight has you covered no matter what type of fan you are. And we do it all in about 30 minutes. 

Sit back, relax and enjoy this week's edition of Post Flight...  

Divisional Round: Eagles 38, Giants 7

The Philadelphia Eagles saw Jalen Hurts return to MVP form as the Eagles manhandled the New York Giants, to advance to the conference championship game. This game was over before it started, Hurts and the offense lit up the Giants defense, and the Birds' D returned the favor!" - Shander


