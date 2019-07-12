More News:

July 12, 2019

Pregnant woman, 8-year-old son found dead in car swept away by flooding in Boyertown, Pennsylvania

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
A pregnant woman and her son were found dead in a car that was swept away by heavy rainfall that caused massive flooding across Pennsylvania on Thursday evening.

Police in Douglass Township, Boyertown said the car was swept away by floodwaters in the Manatawny Creek for about a half-mile. The woman was on the phone with emergency responders on Thursday night, but at some point the call dropped. 

RELATED: Montgomery, Chester counties see flooding as intense downpours roll through area

Five hours later, emergency workers found the woman and 8-year-old boy dead in the car in a tributary, according to the AP.

The identity of the woman and child were not released.

Dangerous levels of rainfall, thunderstorms, and wind swept across the state around 8 p.m. on Friday, leaving most of Southeastern Pennsylvania in extreme flash flood warnings. As of 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, more than six inches of rain had fallen. 

According to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey, a number of water rescues were conducted in Berks County and Montgomery County.

