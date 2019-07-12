Pregnant woman, 8-year-old son found dead in car swept away by flooding in Boyertown, Pennsylvania

A pregnant woman and her son were found dead in a car that was swept away by heavy rainfall that caused massive flooding across Pennsylvania on Thursday evening.

Police in Douglass Township, Boyertown said the car was swept away by floodwaters in the Manatawny Creek for about a half-mile. The woman was on the phone with emergency responders on Thursday night, but at some point the call dropped.

Five hours later, emergency workers found the woman and 8-year-old boy dead in the car in a tributary, according to the AP.

The identity of the woman and child were not released.

Dangerous levels of rainfall, thunderstorms, and wind swept across the state around 8 p.m. on Friday, leaving most of Southeastern Pennsylvania in extreme flash flood warnings. As of 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, more than six inches of rain had fallen.

According to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey, a number of water rescues were conducted in Berks County and Montgomery County.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.