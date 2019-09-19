Presidential candidate Joe Sestak to speak at Chestnut Hill College

Presidential candidate and former U.S. Representative Joe Sestak will visit Chestnut Hill College on Monday, Sept. 23 to discuss innovative governance and how he would transform the office of the presidency. Sestak will then take questions from the audience. The event, “Get to Know Joe,” will take place at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph Hall and is free and open to the public.

Joe Sestak, a native of Delaware County, served in the U.S. Navy for 31 years and as a two-term congressman for Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District. At the time of his election, Sestak was the highest-ranking military official to serve in Congress. He announced his candidacy for president in June 2019.

For more information, visit Chestnut Hill College’s event page.

Monday, Sept. 23 at 11 a.m.

Chestnut Hill College

St. Joseph Hall

9601 Germantown Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19118