More Events:

September 19, 2019

Presidential candidate Joe Sestak to speak at Chestnut Hill College

By Chestnut Hill College
2020 Presidential Race Joe Sestak
Limited - Joe Sestak for CHC Joe Sestak for President/For Chestnut Hill College

Presidential candidate and former U.S. Representative Joe Sestak will visit Chestnut Hill College on Monday, Sept. 23 to discuss innovative governance and how he would transform the office of the presidency. Sestak will then take questions from the audience. The event, “Get to Know Joe,” will take place at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph Hall and is free and open to the public.

Joe Sestak, a native of Delaware County, served in the U.S. Navy for 31 years and as a two-term congressman for Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District. At the time of his election, Sestak was the highest-ranking military official to serve in Congress. He announced his candidacy for president in June 2019.

For more information, visit Chestnut Hill College’s event page.

“Get to Know Joe”

Monday, Sept. 23 at 11 a.m.
Chestnut Hill College
St. Joseph Hall
9601 Germantown Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19118

Chestnut Hill College

Read more 2020 Presidential Race Joe Sestak Philadelphia Sponsored Content Chestnut Hill College

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Behind the scenes of 'Eagles Postgame Live,' where nothing is scripted and the arguments are real
Eagles-postgame-live-2_091919_JS

Science

USDA scientists import wasps from China to battle the spotted lanternfly invasion
Spotted lanternflies wasps china

Prevention

A Philly resident has West Nile virus – Pennsylvania's first case this year
Mosquito West Nile Virus

Eagles

Eagles vs. Lions: 5 matchups to watch
091819RonaldDarby

Food & Drink

Chef Nick Elmi releases first cookbook, 'Laurel: Modern American Flavors in Philadelphia'
Nick Elmi has new cookbook, Laurel: Modern American Flavors in Philadelphia

Food & Drink

Adults can go trick-or-treating for wine and snacks at Chaddsford Winery
Adult trick-or-treating at Chaddsford Winery

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved